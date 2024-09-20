The sports category has moved to a new website.

Juma Jux’s bae Priscilla explains their relationship dynamics amid fan claims

Lynet Okumu

Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo's romance has sparked a lot of attention, with some fans questioning Jux's intentions, suggesting that he might be using Priscilla’s fame in West Africa to grow his own fanbase.

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his 23-year old fiancée Priscilla Ajoke Ojo.
Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has been making headlines recently, not just for his music but also for his relationship with Nigerian actress Priscilla Ajoke Ojo.

The couple’s romance has sparked a lot of attention, particularly with some fans questioning Jux's intentions, suggesting that he might be using Priscilla’s fame in West Africa to grow his own fanbase.

Juma Jux and Priscilla’s relationship has also spilled into their professional lives. The Tanzanian singer recently released a new song, and Priscilla was featured as the video vixen.

She has been actively promoting the song to her Nigerian fanbase, further fuelling the speculation that Jux may be benefitting from her West African fame.

Priscilla Ojo, who is the daughter of famous Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, addressed these claims during an Instagram Live session.

When a fan directly asked her if Juma Jux was using her to gain popularity in West Africa, Priscilla did not give a clear yes or no answer. Instead, she chose to focus on the positive aspects of their relationship.

"Right now we are just trying to focus on the positive vibes," Priscilla said, leaving fans to interpret her response in their own way.

Despite not fully addressing the question, her response seems to suggest that she and Jux are prioritising the good energy in their relationship and not letting negativity affect them.

After Priscilla’s response, the conversation shifted as another fan expressed appreciation for Juma Jux. The fan commended him for taking good care of Priscilla and showing her love and support.

Just a few days ago, Priscilla celebrated Juma Jux’s birthday with a loving message on Instagram.

She expressed her deep affection for him, referring to him as the “love of her life” (LOML). In the heartfelt post, Priscilla spoke about how Jux had brought true happiness into her life and how much she appreciates him.

"Happy birthday to the LOML ❤️ my JJ. You’ve shown me what true love really means and have brought so much happiness to my life forever. You’re such an amazing person and I wish the world knew how big your heart is. You bring out the little girl in me always and I pray on this day God continues to bless you, guide you and protect you for me," she wrote.

The relationship between Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo seems to be getting stronger, despite the ongoing rumours and speculations.

With both of them being prominent figures in their own right—Juma Jux in the East African music scene and Priscilla in the Nigerian entertainment industry—their relationship is certainly one to watch.

Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
