Mixed reactions as Justina Syokau releases new year song 'Twendi Twendi Thilii' [WATCH]

Justina who is known for releasing songs before the New Year, released '2023' on 27th December, a track that has already garnered over 80,000 views on YouTube.

The colourful song is filled with merry, good energy, and energetic dance moves. It talks about 2023 being a year of expansion, levelling up, grace, breakthrough, and many profits.

The song starts with a singer doing a business presentation in an office-like setting where the topics of discussion are profits, expansion, fruitfulness, and turnover.

With the usual Kamba vibes, Justina who never shies away from dancing gives an electric performance and an encouraging message that indeed gives hope for 2023.

Justina Syokau Pulse Live Kenya

A section of her fans praised her for the inspiring song and commended her energy while others reprimanded her for spoiling 2023 saying we should now move to 2024 instead. Some even questioned her credibility as a gospel singer.

Some fans expressed their disappointment in her for clout chasing in order to release the song. A few weeks ago fans roasted fans for allegedly editing her body to make it appear curvier.

@mcderroh Wimbo mzuri sana... Prophetic message

Calvin_tarrel Twende 2024 hii imeenda 😂😂😂

Irenendishi Hatutaki mikosi bana🤔🤔

Girl.bubbly huyu anaibanga wimbo anaharibu mwaka

Nancy99524762 Hiyo Kiki yote ya kujaza viraka kwa makalio ilikua ya hii ama Kuna kingine

Tinnah_gerald 😀 😀 😀 😀 😀 😀 Sasa unaaribu mwaka na hata hatujakanyaga

Teacher_yusuf_kenya Tulkwambia usiimbe mwaka ingne na usikii 💣💣

Biancahflouric 😂😂😂hii imeenda...we will try again 2024

Yocrushie After clout chasing...now 2023 song!!....isorait!

In 2020, the gospel singer released 'Twendi Twendi', (2020) a song that made her famous. She talked about how 2020 would be a good year filled with wealth, prosperity, and blessings.

A few months into 2020, netizens made fun of her and blamed her for spoiling the year for them since that was the year country experienced Corona.