Justina Syokau roasted for photoshopping curvy body [Photo]

The singer on her Instagram shared a post where she said she had finally gotten her desired body and was now happy.

“Finally have achieved my goal nyash, I love my new body 😍,” Justina wrote.

The revelation by Justina was however shot down by users who quickly noted the photo was edited and that the tags on the posts were unnecessary.

Sleemtee_ke Wueeh. Aki huyu aliedit vibaya

Its_bonham Una tag hao wote ndio wafanye nini? Kweli maceleb Wakenya wanapenda kuforce clout. Alafu hiyo process haichukangi same time muthokoi huchukua kuiva, it takes weeks and months, hii editing yako pereka na ukoo!! 😂😂😂😂

Eve__nieyz Round hii tumewajua mndhan mtakua mna foolish Kila wakati Sasa ati unataka kutrend kama vera😂

Justina Syokau Pulse Live Kenya

_m.a.u.r.i.c.e Photoshop watu si wajinga bana😂😂 to a ngoma uende😂😂

nell_tosh The editor must be arrested mbona ameharibu mabega

yoh_bwoi_nextdoor 😂😂😂 Christian na maisha ya dunia imekuchanganya pick one struggle

frankie_beatz254 Sasa hizo tags zote ni za kazi gani😂😂😂we all can see hiyo ni photoshop...😂