Justina Syokau roasted for photoshopping curvy body [Photo]

'Twendi Twendi' singer Justina Syokau has been roasted by fans for allegedly editing her body to show it curvier.
Justina posted the photo saying she had finally achieved her body goals
The singer on her Instagram shared a post where she said she had finally gotten her desired body and was now happy.
“Finally have achieved my goal nyash, I love my new body 😍,” Justina wrote.
The revelation by Justina was however shot down by users who quickly noted the photo was edited and that the tags on the posts were unnecessary.
Sleemtee_ke Wueeh. Aki huyu aliedit vibaya
Its_bonham Una tag hao wote ndio wafanye nini? Kweli maceleb Wakenya wanapenda kuforce clout. Alafu hiyo process haichukangi same time muthokoi huchukua kuiva, it takes weeks and months, hii editing yako pereka na ukoo!! 😂😂😂😂
Eve__nieyz Round hii tumewajua mndhan mtakua mna foolish Kila wakati Sasa ati unataka kutrend kama vera😂
_m.a.u.r.i.c.e Photoshop watu si wajinga bana😂😂 to a ngoma uende😂😂
nell_tosh The editor must be arrested mbona ameharibu mabega
yoh_bwoi_nextdoor 😂😂😂 Christian na maisha ya dunia imekuchanganya pick one struggle
frankie_beatz254 Sasa hizo tags zote ni za kazi gani😂😂😂we all can see hiyo ni photoshop...😂
The singer has more than once crossed paths with social media users who have accused her of doing music for attention. Among the songs Syokau is behind include, 'Twendi Twendi', 'Nimerudi' and 'Twendi Twendi Two'.
