K24’s DJ Mzito proposes to his girlfriend and it’s a Big YES

K24’s DJ Mzito has taken his relationship to the next stage after proposing to his girlfriend named Brenda.
In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Swicth DJ proposed to Brenda on his Birthday Eve and she said Yes!
"On my birthday eve the Love of my life said yes I do...Best Birthday gift ever... thanks to everyone who took part in making this happen... #Loveneverfails #LoveAlwaysWins. Decor Setup by @sephdecor @k.wangeci @muragzztheeone @willmwangi 📸 by the best @sonyent of @sonyent_photography” shared DJ Mzito.
The gospel DJ’s engagement excited a section of his Insta-family, who took to the comment section to shower him with congratulatory messages.
Reactions
timelessnoel “Congratulations bro 🔥🔥🔥 “
celestinendinda “Congratulations 😍”
kabiwajesus “Congratulations bro #MarriageWorks”
