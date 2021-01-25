K24’s DJ Mzito has taken his relationship to the next stage after proposing to his girlfriend named Brenda.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Swicth DJ proposed to Brenda on his Birthday Eve and she said Yes!

"On my birthday eve the Love of my life said yes I do...Best Birthday gift ever... thanks to everyone who took part in making this happen... #Loveneverfails #LoveAlwaysWins. Decor Setup by @sephdecor @k.wangeci @muragzztheeone @willmwangi 📸 by the best @sonyent of @sonyent_photography” shared DJ Mzito.

K24’s DJ Mzito proposes to his girlfriend and it’s a Big YES

The gospel DJ’s engagement excited a section of his Insta-family, who took to the comment section to shower him with congratulatory messages.

Reactions

timelessnoel "Congratulations bro 🔥🔥🔥 "

celestinendinda "Congratulations 😍"

kabiwajesus "Congratulations bro #MarriageWorks"

deejayceleb "Congratulations...Hapo Sawa Ndugu 🎊🎉"

mojishortbabaa “Congratulations erasto and @_miss.bree_ 🙏🙏🙏”

joyceomondi “Congratulations🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾”

emmykosgei “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 congratulations”

hopekidhk “Aah congratulations bruh 💥💥💥”

evelynwanjiru_a “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 am sooo proud of you congratulations @djmzito”

djruffkenya “Congratulations👏👏👏👏”

mukamy__ “Aaawww😍😍 Congratulations!! 🥂🥳🥳🙌”

antondiema “Yeeeaaaahh! Hongera kaka”

joabmwaura “🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾 CONGRATULATIONS BRO”

eve_maina_ “🙌🙌🙌 @djmzito congratulatulations my friend”

duncomusic “Wooooow 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 congratulations bro... 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

havocmusiq “Congratulations are in order 🎉🎉🎉”

mozdj “Congratulations Mzito. Very happy for you 💯”

thisisoliverreloaded ‘Congratulations 🍾”

kytekwenyas “Congratulations”

teddythadeejay “Congratulations bro”

cynthiah_njuguna “Congratulations 🔥”

ladybee_254 “💃💃💃💃💃Congratulations Bekai 🙏Happy Happy birthday ❤️”

gudah_man “Congratulations Dj Mzito 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿”

djeuphorique “Finally congratulations bro”

djggactivist “Congrats mzeiya 🔥🔥🔥”

davidwonderke “Congratulations 🙌🙌🙌🙌 and Happy birthday bro”

k.wangeci “Bazzuuuu congratulations to you both, we love you guys so very much”