Kabi WaJesus admits to sleeping with multiple family members

During a recent couples and singles kesha, Kabi confessed that he used to sleep with his cousins before he was born again.

He went down memory lane, narrating how he was exposed in 2021 for siring kid with a cousin.

"Most of you here know what happened last year and there was an incident of a cousin of mine coming out and she was saying we slept together and had a child.

“Before I got born again this was not an issue and she was not the first one. I have slept with so many others, what are you talking about? Mwenye alipata mimba huyo tu nido mnajua otherwise, praise the Lord (The one who got pregnant that's the only one you guys know, praise the Lord)," Kabi WaJesus confessed.

Digital Content creator Kabi WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya

Despite Kabi confessing and making it public on having sexual intercourse with his relatives, the act is regarded as taboo.

Incest is one of the most widespread of all cultural taboos across world, both in present and in past times.

Other societies have made incest illegal and it can be even be punishable by death.

In May 2021, Kabi admitted to during a child with his cousin, months after denying and insisting that the kid was his niece.

In a statement, Kabi said that DNA results confirmed he is the father of child named Abby and it all happened before he was born again and was even married.

He went on to state that the interest of the child will come first and he will reach out to the mother and work out a way forward and that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

Kabi apologized for his earlier statement, where he denied being the father of the child.

"I wish to confirm that Yesterday paternity results were issued that confirmed that I am the biological father of the child. The results confirm that, in 2013 (which was before I got born again and married), I sired Abby. I know this news comes as a shock to many of you who follow and watch us. I also know that my public comments about this matter gave a false impression which I deeply regret.