The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kabi WaJesus taps wife Milly & Wapendwa Muziki for Christmas banger 'Hanini' [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Hii utapenda! Kabi WaJesus and Milly Wa Jesus amaze fans with a flawless rap about the birth of Christ

Kabi Wa Jesus & Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi Wa Jesus & Milly Wa Jesus

The WaJesus family, known for their wholesome content, has delighted fans with a heartwarming Christmas song titled 'Hanini,' released on December 25.

Recommended articles

The song beautifully narrates the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, with Milly WaJesus taking on the role of Mary and Kabi WaJesus as Joseph.

The musical piece brings a unique blend of creativity, humour, and devotion to the celebration of the Christmas season.

Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: WaJesus family commemorates 6th anniversary with exclusive love series

The Storytelling in 'Hanini': 'Hanini' unfolds as Milly WaJesus, portraying Mary, shares the surprising news of her pregnancy with Kabi WaJesus, playing Joseph.

The storyline takes a charming twist as Joseph, taken aback by the revelation, seeks confirmation from God through a quick phone call.

The response, affirming the divine conception through the Holy Spirit, adds depth to the narrative, emphasizing the sacred nature of the Christmas story.

Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Milly confronts Kabi over uncomfortable public interactions with other women

Adding to the musical charm, 'Hanini' introduces Wapendwa Muziki, harmonizing and contributing to the chorus.

The collaborative effort enhances the overall musical experience, showcasing unity and synchronisation among the performers.

The inclusion of Wapendwa Muziki adds a communal touch to the WaJesus family's Christmas celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya

'Hanini' follows Kabi WaJesus's recent venture into music with the release of the rap song 'Aki Love.'

This earlier release sparked discussions about Kabi's musical abilities, with varying opinions on his singing talent.

In 'Aki Love,' Kabi expresses his love for Milly in a rap format, narrating the journey of winning her heart. The song brings a personal touch to the WaJesus family's creative endeavors.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kabi and Milly WaJesus
Kabi and Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya

In the song, Kabi WaJesus declares his love for Milly. The content creator-turned-musician reveals the evolution of his relationship with Milly, reminiscing about being friend-zoned initially.

The song captures the essence of their love story, adding sentimental value to the WaJesus family's musical repertoire.

In the music video for 'Aki Love,' Milly WaJesus takes center stage as the video vixen, showcasing her chemistry with Kabi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple incorporates footage from their past celebrations, adding a personal touch to the visual narrative.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kabi WaJesus taps wife Milly & Wapendwa Muziki for Christmas banger 'Hanini' [Video]

Kabi WaJesus taps wife Milly & Wapendwa Muziki for Christmas banger 'Hanini' [Video]

Denial is the worst feeling ever, but do not abort - Mulamwah's baby mama Carol Sonie

Denial is the worst feeling ever, but do not abort - Mulamwah's baby mama Carol Sonie

From Siaya to grand European-style ceremony: Octopizzo keeps his word to hold 4th wedding

From Siaya to grand European-style ceremony: Octopizzo keeps his word to hold 4th wedding

Magix Enga speaks after surviving scary incident that left his fans worried

Magix Enga speaks after surviving scary incident that left his fans worried

MP weds in colourful ceremony with Ruto’s brother as best man [Photos]

MP weds in colourful ceremony with Ruto’s brother as best man [Photos]

Akothee announces break from social media, explains her reasons

Akothee announces break from social media, explains her reasons

Congratulations pour in for Sue Owino after hubby gifted her for cooking every day

Congratulations pour in for Sue Owino after hubby gifted her for cooking every day

I got married & pregnant in 2023, no 2024 song - Justina Syokau now claims

I got married & pregnant in 2023, no 2024 song - Justina Syokau now claims

Carol Sonie issues another update after escaping death by a whisker in road accident

Carol Sonie issues another update after escaping death by a whisker in road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Murugi Munyi and Nurse Judy

Nurse Judy reflects on ties with Murugi Munyi, a year after cheating scandal with Murugi's hubby

Milly Chebby

Milly Chebby's unexpected reunion with Blessing Lung'aho sparks debate

Comedian Nasra Yusuff

It's about time to say goodbye - Nasra wraps up the year with unique lifestyle upgrade