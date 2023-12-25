Kabi WaJesus taps wife Milly & Wapendwa Muziki for Christmas banger 'Hanini' [Video]

The song beautifully narrates the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, with Milly WaJesus taking on the role of Mary and Kabi WaJesus as Joseph.

The musical piece brings a unique blend of creativity, humour, and devotion to the celebration of the Christmas season.

The Storytelling in 'Hanini': 'Hanini' unfolds as Milly WaJesus, portraying Mary, shares the surprising news of her pregnancy with Kabi WaJesus, playing Joseph.

The storyline takes a charming twist as Joseph, taken aback by the revelation, seeks confirmation from God through a quick phone call.

The response, affirming the divine conception through the Holy Spirit, adds depth to the narrative, emphasizing the sacred nature of the Christmas story.

Wa Jesus collaborates with Wapendwa Muziki

Adding to the musical charm, 'Hanini' introduces Wapendwa Muziki, harmonizing and contributing to the chorus.

The collaborative effort enhances the overall musical experience, showcasing unity and synchronisation among the performers.

The inclusion of Wapendwa Muziki adds a communal touch to the WaJesus family's Christmas celebration.

Kabi WaJesus' Musical Journey

'Hanini' follows Kabi WaJesus's recent venture into music with the release of the rap song 'Aki Love.'

This earlier release sparked discussions about Kabi's musical abilities, with varying opinions on his singing talent.

In 'Aki Love,' Kabi expresses his love for Milly in a rap format, narrating the journey of winning her heart. The song brings a personal touch to the WaJesus family's creative endeavors.

In the song, Kabi WaJesus declares his love for Milly. The content creator-turned-musician reveals the evolution of his relationship with Milly, reminiscing about being friend-zoned initially.

The song captures the essence of their love story, adding sentimental value to the WaJesus family's musical repertoire.

Milly WaJesus as the video vixen

In the music video for 'Aki Love,' Milly WaJesus takes center stage as the video vixen, showcasing her chemistry with Kabi.

