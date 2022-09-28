Marriage works - Kabi WaJesus as he shares memory of shooting a music video with Milly

Sharing a photo of them draped in Maasai Shukas, Kabi narrated that he considers it a blessing to have been able to do 'ministry work' together with his partner.

He went ahead to heap praises on his wife, whom he thanked God for, saying she is a prayerful wife and loving to all people.

"Did you know we were featured in this song? This photo reminds me of 'Ameni' by Eunice Njeri since the day we met apart from loving each other and being life partners we have always been ministry partners and I thank God for giving me a prayerful wife, one that loves people and God," Kabi captioned the photo.

The two lovers who made their union official in a wedding ceremony in 2017, have been through ups and downs and have grown from humble beginnings.

