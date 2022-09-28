Renowned Youtuber Peter Kabi WaJesus on Wednesday shared a fond memory of shooting a music video alongside his wife Millicent Wambui Ng'ang'a 'Milly WaJesus'.
Marriage works - Kabi WaJesus as he shares memory of shooting a music video with Milly
Kabi WaJesus reminded his fans of a gospel music video where he and Milly were featured by Eunice Njeri
Sharing a photo of them draped in Maasai Shukas, Kabi narrated that he considers it a blessing to have been able to do 'ministry work' together with his partner.
He went ahead to heap praises on his wife, whom he thanked God for, saying she is a prayerful wife and loving to all people.
"Did you know we were featured in this song? This photo reminds me of 'Ameni' by Eunice Njeri since the day we met apart from loving each other and being life partners we have always been ministry partners and I thank God for giving me a prayerful wife, one that loves people and God," Kabi captioned the photo.
The two lovers who made their union official in a wedding ceremony in 2017, have been through ups and downs and have grown from humble beginnings.
Through their YouTube channel, the couple has built a large community of fans who follow every detail of their family and relationship. They have also risen to become one of the most influential celebrity couple in Kenya.
