Renowned Kenyan YouTuber Peter Kabi Popularly known as Kabi WaJesus is mourning the sudden demise of his Grandfather.

Kabi shared the sad news via his Instagram page, paying tribute to his Grandpa while confessing how he is going to miss him now that he is no more.

“Guuka gave me the forehead 😊😊😊 I'll miss you sir you were a source of Joy in our lives ❤.

#NiJesus” reads Kabi’s post on his Grandfather’s demise.

Following the announcement, his Insta-family and close friends joined the conversation by sending in their heartfelt condolences messages to Kabi and his family.

The death of Kabi’s Grandfather comes months after they lost other two family members. In September Kabi and Milly mentioned that death had visited their Family again, just months after they lost yet another Uncle from Kabi’s side.

“I’ve learnt a lot about life and death. We have lost an uncle just a month after losing an uncle from my side. Life is meaningless, it is worthless to do all these things that we put our focus on. It is more important to focus on creating impact on people’s lives and eternity.” said Milly WaJesus.

Condolences Messages

