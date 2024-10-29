The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kalekye Mumo shares painful story of being dumped by Bondo man

Lynet Okumu

Celebrated media personality Kalekye Mumo has shared her journey through a painful relationship that, in her words, 'opened her eyes' to the love she truly needed. A man from Bondo, Kisumu, went silent after she arranged his mother’s funeral, attended the burial, and even dealt with death threats at the ceremony.

  • Kalekye Mumo shares painful relationship journey.
  • She supported her partner through his mother's funeral despite previous issues.
  • His family saw her as an ideal partner, but the connection wasn't as deep as she thought.

Celebrated media personality Kalekye Mumo has shared her journey through a painful relationship that, in her words, 'opened her eyes' to the love she truly needed.

Kalekye delved into the red flags she ignored and how the experience led her to realise the only love she needs is that of Jesus Christ.

In a conversation on The Dating Stories, Kalekye opened up about dating a man she initially thought was 'the one' but who ultimately turned out to be the worst.

She recounted her experience dating a Luo man from Bondo, who seemed to meet some of the criteria she had always wanted in a partner.

Despite being two years younger than her, Kalekye felt he was mature. He was a manager at a large corporation, had his own home, and didn’t seem interested in her money or status.

For Kalekye, this felt fine, especially since she was being hit on by men who were 7 to 10 years younger.

“I have always been hit on by much younger men, so because he was almost my age, I thought two years younger wasn’t that bad,” she explained.

However, Kalekye admitted that she overlooked the signs early on. "When you’re trying to know someone, you need to remember that red flags are red, not pink," she said, recalling the inconsistencies in his communication that troubled her but that she chose to ignore.

Things started to unravel when they planned for him to meet her friends. “Then he pulls a move – he doesn’t show up. I panicked and called one of his friends, who assured me he was fine.”

The former K24 presenter was disappointed and pulled back from the relationship, hoping he would explain himself. Days later, one of his friends reached out using his phone, but she refused to have a conversation.

Three months passed before he contacted her again, this time with tragic news – his mother had died. Despite the previous issues, Kalekye felt compelled to support him. “I went to his house and found his friends drinking and eating. I swung into action, arranging everything that needed to be done.”

As the funeral preparations began, Kalekye took on an organisational role. She coordinated with the pastor, arranged for a bigger venue at her parents’ church, and selected the flowers and other funeral details.

The intense involvement in the funeral planning caught the attention of his family and friends, who saw her as the ideal partner for him.

“The aunties were impressed, saying, ‘This is it, this ahs to work. They even called me ‘wife material,’” she recounted, laughing at the memory of their excitement.

However, the connection wasn’t as deep as she had thought. “All the women who were in his life were there and wanted to stab me; I even received death threats,” she shared.

After the funeral, Kalekye hoped their bond would deepen. But when they returned to Nairobi, he dropped her off with a simple “thank you for everything” and then vanished from her life.

“He stopped picking my calls. I even went to his house,” she said, her tone reflecting the lingering disappointment.

Looking back, Kalekye admitted the experience was deeply painful. One thing I now for sure, despite the pain I felt, wondering what I did wrong and everything, i thought the helping would bring us back together. I took responsibility of that much later. It was such a short period of knowing this guy and it hurt so much.

In 2017, Kalekye decided to surrender her pain and confusion to God, giving her life to Christ. “Wen I gave my life to Christ in 2017, It was just a release,” she said.

The experience shifted her perspective on love, teaching her to rely on God’s plan rather than her own desires.

“If God has put something in your heart, He has a purpose for you, and it will happen. If it’s not His will, will I still praise and serve Him? I still thank Him and serve Him,” she said.

Kalekye’s dating experiences have taught her to be cautious, particularly when it comes to faith.

“I met people who lied to me that they were born again, just to get close. I bought it not once, but twice,” she said, shaking her head at the memories.

Reflecting on these experiences, she described them as nonsense, adding that they ultimately strengthened her commitment to faith and self-respect.

