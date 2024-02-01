How media personalities maintain glow & glamour without breaking the bank

Maintaining a smart appearance is not merely a matter of personal preference; it's a professional necessity.

In an industry where perception shapes reality, presenters must continually strive to meet and exceed expectations. This entails staying updated with fashion trends, grooming standards, and overall presentation skills to remain competitive in the field.

Even rising presenters who are relatively new to the industry are not exempt from meeting these already high standards.

Kalondu Musyimi, Azeezah Hashim and Claudia Naisabwa speaking on Pulse Let's Talk Pulse Live Kenya

Personalities like Kalondu Musyimi, Claudia Naisabwa, and Azeezah Hashim who are emerging media stars, must also ensure they look good and elegant on screen.

In a recent interview on Pulse Kenya's 'Let's Talk' show, these female stars shared insights into how they keep up with trends while being mindful of their limited budgets.

Naisabwa mentioned having a supportive team that assists her in maintaining her appearance at a monthly retainer, which has also prompted her to manage her finances more effectively, a skill she acquired along the way.

Media personality Claudia Naisabwa Pulse Live Kenya

The presenter emphasized that looking good comes with a cost and requires sacrifice and careful planning.

"People need to understand that we need to invest in our brand, especially as women. First impressions matter, and people will judge you based on your appearance; it's not something you can compromise," she emphasised.

Azeezah, on the other hand, disclosed that due to economic constraints, she has had to learn to handle certain aspects by herself, as having a full team is not always feasible.

However, she emphasised that she does not compromise on events, where she hires stylists who understand her preferences.