Kalonzo is the only one who matters in Ukambani politics - Lillian Nganga

On Monday, March 14, 2022, Lillian put up a tweet that immediately became a topic of discussion among her followers.

A section of those who joined the conversation argued that the former first lady has no say over Ukambani politics while others lauded her for the observation.

“Even the blind can see that @skmusyoka is the only one who matters in Ukambani. 🙂...Fact,” tweeted Lillian Nganga.

Following the heated debate generated by her statement, Ms Nganga was forced to issue a warning to all her critics, threateningt to block all of them.

"For those shallow minds that are insinuating I can never comment on Ukambani politics because of a, b, c,... Keep it here. Oh, that is before I block your stupid, hopeless selve,” said Lillian Nganga.

Ms Nganga’s sentiments come days after Kalonzo Musyoka opted to shelve his presidential bid in support of Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

On Sunday, Kalonzo told voters at his home town of Tseikuru that Odinga’s refusal to accommodate OKA delayed the unveiling of the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate on Saturday.

“I have read in the media that there was a delay because I was unwilling or something. The truth is, Raila had refused to sign, that was the problem. He had been incited by Kaluki (Ngilu) so that I do not get anything,” Musyoka stated

He explained that OKA leaders had been asked to join the Azimo la Umoja movement without signing a coalition agreement.

Pulse Live Kenya

“They did not want Raila to sign Azimio-OKA coalition agreement. Their interest was only in Azimio,” Kalonzo added.

The Wiper Party leader stated that he was also surprised when Odinga showed up to the last minute negotiations with Ngilu.