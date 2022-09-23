RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kambua's advice to women who have lost children through miscarriages

Amos Robi

Kambua lost her son Malachi in February 2021

Singer and media personality Kambua
Singer and media personality Kambua

Over a year and a half since Kambua lost her son, the singer has opened up on the pain that came with the demise.

Kambua on her Instagram stories said although the demise was of a young one, she felt the pain was unimaginable. She however noted that the singer that she was not in a position to talk about the experience but was going to one day lay it down for the public.

“The smallest coffins are the heaviest. One day I’ll tell you about that. Not today. But someday,” she said.

Kambua also appealed to her followers to check on those close to them that lost children through miscarriages, stillbirths, and infant losses and pass them messages of love.

Singer and Media Personality Kambua
Singer and Media Personality Kambua Singer Kambua Pulse Live Kenya

“If you know somebody who has had a miscarriage stillbirth, infant loss- call them, text them now if you can. Let them know they are loved. Let them know their baby mattered,” Kambua said.

Kambua’s loss saw her take a three-month break off social media and made a comeback later saying love had lifted her from a place of deep pain and despair.

“Love lifts. Love has truly lifted me, from a place of deep pain & despair. The love of God, my keeper... The love of each and every one of you who cried with me, held me, prayed for me and my family.

Singer and Media personality Kambua
Singer and Media personality Kambua Singer and Media personality Kambua Pulse Live Kenya

I can never thank you enough for walking this journey with us, with all it's briars and thorns. Every single call, text, gift, visit, prayer, has all worked together to steadily lift and set me on a path to healing. I thank you! I love you all SO much🤎” reads Kambua’s post in part.

Kambua also later released a song titled Shukrani which was a thanksgiving song for the hard times she had been through.

