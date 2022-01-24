RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kameme FM’s Njogu Wa Njoroge fired days after joining DP Ruto’s UDA

Dennis Milimo

The vernacular radio presenter who joined UDA on Friday was dismissed over the phone

Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge joins Deputy President William Ruto’s party- UDA
Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge joins Deputy President William Ruto’s party- UDA

Popular vernacular radio and TV presenter Njogu wa Njoroge has been axed from Mediamax owned radio station Kameme FM, days after joining Deputy President William Ruto’s party - United Democratic Party (UDA).

A source privy to the matter divulged that Njogu was told not to report on duty indefinitely, starting Monday, January 24, 2022.

Controversial blogger and hustler nation spokesperson Dennis Itumbi also took to Twitter to report that Njogu Wa Njoroge had been fired over his association with Deputy President William Ruto.

“As expected, Njogu wa Njoroge told NOT to report to duty starting TODAY! Supporting, @WilliamsRuto comes at a cost. #HustlerNation is ready,” reads a tweet from Itumbi.

Njogu joins UDA

On Friday, January 21, 2022, Njoroge confirmed that he had officially joined UDA and will be vying for the Njoro constituency parliamentary seat during the General Election.

He was received by DP Ruto, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kikuyu legislator Kimani Ichungwa at the DP's Karen residence.

Minutes after becoming a UDA member, Njoroge promised to help DP Ruto in spreading the Bottom-Up message in Njoro constituency, Nakuru County.

“There is time for everything as the good book of the Lord says, and as I transition to the next phase of my life I ask for your prayers and support.

“I paid a courtesy call on Deputy President William Ruto and assured him we will work together in UDA in spreading the message of Bottom-Up in Njoro, where I will be seeking the people's mandate to represent them in the National Assembly,” Njogu said.

Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge joins Deputy President William Ruto’s party- UDA
Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge joins Deputy President William Ruto's party- UDA

The media personality decamped to UDA, days after Moses Kuria introduced him as a Chama Cha Kazi member, complete with a poster which purported Njogu was going for a Senate seat.

However, Njogu failed to acknowledge Kuria’s endorsement and opted to join DP Ruto’s camp.

Dennis Milimo

