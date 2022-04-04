Kamene Goro and Obinna respond to dating rumours [Video]

On Monday, April 4, 2022, the two explained that their viral photos were a well-orchestrated April Fool’s Day prank that many fell for.

Speaking on Kiss 100, Obinna said that he was enjoying the attention created by their fake love story.

Kamene Goro and Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

“I was enjoying it. I loved it. I loved everything, the way you were holding me and we are walking and all the people are looking at me and I’m like, I’m the man,” Obinna noted.

Kamane joined the conversation saying; “Friday was April Fool’s Day and we decided to play a little game with you guys and we did a full performance. We are at the mall holding hands, calling Obinna Beb and everyone was their looking at us. like Mbona hawafichi,”.

According to Kamene, their cosy moments were leaked to blogs and gossips pages, who quickly reported that they were dating.

“I told Kamene, let’s go to the Mall, hold hands and the rest will do the rest for us. Kenyans are so idle,” Obinna stated.

“We had not even gotten out of the Mall, before you guys leaked that story…Kamene and Obinna all booed up. You need to understand, we just said let’s go and perform and you guys fell for it strong,” Kamene narrated.

During the conversation, Obinna sought to clarify that he has known Kamene for so long and they are not in a romantic relationship.

“We have been buddies for too long" the funnyman said before Ms Goro added; “this guy has known me for too long, even when I was funny looking,”.

“I have been watching those videos and swiping on those blogs reading all those articles and I’m like; we can really make a beautiful couple. Kamene think about it… Kamene the que is long me and others are waiting,” Obinna said jokingly.