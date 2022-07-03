RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kamene Goro excites fans with details of her new relationship during weekend getaway

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Goro was asked to share of photo of her new bae and she responded with two

Radio presenter and lifestyle influencer Kamene Goro
Radio presenter and lifestyle influencer Kamene Goro

Radio presenter Kamene Goro has excited her fans with snippets of the new person in her life and giving teaser details of the new relationship.

Recommended articles

In posts during her weekend getaway on July 3, Kamene also confirmed to her followers that she is enjoying the relationship.

Indicating how serious the relationship is, Kamene and her bae traded 'I love yous' online even as the Kiss FM presenter is yet to reveal her partner's identity.

Earlier, Kamene had posted a muted video of a person - assumed to be her new partner - feeling her up with the caption: " It's the audacity for me."

READ: Kamene Goro opens up on fallout with Andrew Kibe

Having sparked her fans' curiosity, one of her followers requested a photo of Kamene's bae and she posted one of the two of them holding hands.

Online posts by radio presenter Kamene Goro
Online posts by radio presenter Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya
Online posts by radio presenter Kamene Goro
Online posts by radio presenter Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

Asked on how the relationship is going and her level of satisfaction, Kamene confirmed being "very happy".

READ: Accept nothing less than Sh400K - Kamene Goro tells Kenyan housewives

Online posts by radio presenter Kamene Goro
Online posts by radio presenter Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

The radio presenter has been vocal on her relationship values in the past, mostly during her morning radio talk show.

She has also been open about her past relationships, specifically a marriage that did not work out.

"We used to have a kitchen garden so I used to go to the shamba and pick managu, terere and all those traditional vegetables, take them to my house help for her to wash them then nitoe dagaa kwa store (get sardines from the store) to soak in hot water... because he wouldn't eat food which hadn't been prepared by me. Before you know it, here comes midday so I pack the lunch, hop into the car and go deliver the food to his office.

READ: Jalang'o addresses claims of being in romantic relationship with Kamene Goro

"I'd wait to pick the containers after he was done eating and only then could I leave for the house. And of course if he needed some errands done or if I had to go by the supermarket then I'd have to do those before I got back to the house," Kamene narrated.

Kamene went on to narrate that by the time she was done with the lunch-run she's get back home to only two hours of having her lunch and reading a book before she'd have to attend to her husband again.

"Two hours maybe to chill and maybe read a book, attend to my own biasharas [errands] or whatever... before you know it, it's the late afternoon... I go to the room, pack his [gym] bag... DUDE!!!" she exclaimed

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kamene Goro excites fans with details of her new relationship during weekend getaway

Kamene Goro excites fans with details of her new relationship during weekend getaway

Diana Marua dragged in Bahati & Sifuna's fight, Amber Ray renews beef with Amira & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Diana Marua dragged in Bahati & Sifuna's fight, Amber Ray renews beef with Amira & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eve Mungai over the moon as she clocks 100 million views on YouTube

Eve Mungai over the moon as she clocks 100 million views on YouTube

Nigerian superstar Pheelz teams up with Rayvanny for 'Finesse' remix

Nigerian superstar Pheelz teams up with Rayvanny for 'Finesse' remix

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Gyakie Drops Second Single Ahead Of Her “My Diary EP

Gyakie Drops Second Single Ahead Of Her “My Diary” EP

Naenda kutafuta za diapers - shouts Nameless as he leaves Kenya for US

Naenda kutafuta za diapers - shouts Nameless as he leaves Kenya for US

Zuchu's video grinding on her boss Diamond set tongues wagging

Zuchu's video grinding on her boss Diamond set tongues wagging

Burna Boy performs unreleased single at Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy performs unreleased single at Wembley Stadium

Trending

Ako single & lonely - Mercy & Betty Kyallo open up on their relationship status [Video]

Betty Kyallo and Sister Mercy Kyallo

Comedian Mulamwah shares photos of his house under construction[Photos]

Comedian Mulamwah's house under construction

Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

Zuchu's video grinding on her boss Diamond set tongues wagging

Diamond & Zuchu