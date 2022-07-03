Kamene Goro excites fans with details of her new relationship during weekend getaway

In posts during her weekend getaway on July 3, Kamene also confirmed to her followers that she is enjoying the relationship.

Indicating how serious the relationship is, Kamene and her bae traded 'I love yous' online even as the Kiss FM presenter is yet to reveal her partner's identity.

Earlier, Kamene had posted a muted video of a person - assumed to be her new partner - feeling her up with the caption: " It's the audacity for me."

Having sparked her fans' curiosity, one of her followers requested a photo of Kamene's bae and she posted one of the two of them holding hands.

Asked on how the relationship is going and her level of satisfaction, Kamene confirmed being "very happy".

Kamene Goro's relationship values

The radio presenter has been vocal on her relationship values in the past, mostly during her morning radio talk show.

She has also been open about her past relationships, specifically a marriage that did not work out.

"We used to have a kitchen garden so I used to go to the shamba and pick managu, terere and all those traditional vegetables, take them to my house help for her to wash them then nitoe dagaa kwa store (get sardines from the store) to soak in hot water... because he wouldn't eat food which hadn't been prepared by me. Before you know it, here comes midday so I pack the lunch, hop into the car and go deliver the food to his office.

"I'd wait to pick the containers after he was done eating and only then could I leave for the house. And of course if he needed some errands done or if I had to go by the supermarket then I'd have to do those before I got back to the house," Kamene narrated.

Kamene went on to narrate that by the time she was done with the lunch-run she's get back home to only two hours of having her lunch and reading a book before she'd have to attend to her husband again.