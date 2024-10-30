Kamene Goro's subtle response to bullying claims from former NRG Radio employees

Kenyan radio personality Kamene Goro has recently responded to criticism from three former employees of NRG Radio.

The accusations surfaced after the group claimed that Kamene had bullied them during their time at the station.

Accusations of bullying

In a TikTok video that has been making rounds, former NRG Radio presenters, including Angie Chege, alleged that Kamene brought down employees and contributed to a toxic work environment.

“I genuinely looked up to her, but oh my God. This issue of advocating for young girls is all a bs” one of them said.

"Am telling you babes I stepped out of studio and she tells me ati excuse me, Wagwan my love is my greeting'... Mi hata niko na miaka tatu radio sijaijua mtu anakuanga na salamu yake," another said.

NRG Radio presenter Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

The accusations extend to claims that Kamene was a factor in King Kalala’s decision to leave the station.

"Hii story ya sijui you don't know what happened to Kalala, this woman used to get into her head. You know the situation Kalala is ni. You cant b ethe person umeambiwa you mentor huyu msee but instead you are taking advantage of this person because you know their situation.

"The hurtful things this lady used to tell this girl behind closed doors... This shawty was scared coz ameambiwa huyu ndio atakumentor kwa hii place. But now things get out of hand and you are like I can't do this anymore. That is what happened," one of the ladies said.

Former NRG Radio presenter Angie Chege Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene's response

In response to the accusations, Kamene addressed the matter indirectly during her radio show.

While she did not mention the former employees by name, her comments were interpreted as a reaction to their claims. She expressed that she had no time to engage in public disputes, stating, “Let me put on some lip balm lest they say my lips are dry.”

The former Kiss 100 presenter further advised that the less one reveals about themselves, the better.

She explained, “One thing I've learned over the years is that the less that is out there, the better. This can be true in personal life as well. The less people know, the better—you give people less ammunition to use against you. Not everything requires your response.”

Media personality Kamene Goro (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

To emphasise her point, Kamene used an analogy of a boxing match. She stated, “There is no boxing match if only one person is in the ring. Learn to be the person not in the ring—you prevent the conflict.” This metaphor illustrated her belief in avoiding unnecessary confrontation and conflict.

The businesswoman also advised her listeners not to engage in arguments with “fools,” cautioning that doing so can lower one’s standards. “Respect yourself enough to put yourself on a pedestal,” she concluded, urging her audience to rise above negativity.

Kamene's journey on radio

Kamene Goro has become a well-known figure in the Kenyan media landscape due to her sharp wit, humour, and candid discussions on various topics.

She recently signed off from Kiss 100 after a successful three-year stint, where she hosted the morning show alongside comedian Oga Obinna.

NRG Radio presenter Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

Following her departure, she announced her debut on NRG Radio, which took place on April 1. Many fans initially thought her announcement was a joke, but it turned out to be true.