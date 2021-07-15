Kamene Goro’s joke on Mental Health backfires as KOT go ham on her

On Tuesday, the Kiss 100 presenter put up a post, (Now deleted) joking about Mental Health “Mental Health na hamna akili”.

The post angered a section of KOT who went ham on Ms Goro, with lectures that mental Health is a serious topic that doesn’t require such banter.

Others pointed out that there is already stigma in the society about those suffering or going through Mental Health and Kamene should use her platform to change the narrative for the better.

One Bravin Yuri (Influencer) shared a screen shot Ms Goro’s post, pleading with her to do better with her huge following and influence.

“This post by Kamene Goro has since been deleted. I would however like to tell Kamene that there is nothing funny about making fun of Mental Health. There is already too much Stigma towards people who are undergoing mental health challenges. Use your platform for the better.

Posts like the one Kamene Goro made accompanied by the Jokes made by Comedians about stammering are distasteful. They do more damage than good. When you are a public figure, you should be able to condemn mental health Stigma not support it. Do better” tweeted Bravin Yuri.

However, others pointed out that KOT should also correct Kamene Goro without necessarily body-shaming her.

“You don't have to body shame Kamene Goro to make a point. Just pass your message without body shaming her. You are not doing any better”

Drey Mwangi wrote “What Kamene Goro has posted just triggered my PTSD & anxiety.I used to look upto her since i wanted to be on radio so bad, turns out the people who can encourage us about mental health are just bullies hiding behind radio”.