Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted together at Virgil Abloh's tribute

The estranged couple kept a united front at the event as they showed up with their first daughter, North West, where they paid tribute to the late creative director at his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Kardashian and West sat front row at Abloh’s final collection — billed as a celebration to the designer’s life and legacy — at Miami’s Marine Stadium with their daughter.

The couple pulled a united front despite all the new drama in their lives - from Kim's latest love interest, Pete Davidson and Kanye's recent moves to get his wife back.

West and the late Abloh had a very cordial relationship as he served as creative director for the rapper’s design agency Donda.

He also art-directed the covers for West’s albums “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus.”