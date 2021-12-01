RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted together at Virgil Abloh's tribute

The estranged coupled showed up at the event with their eight year old daughter, North West.

KimYe with daughter North West at Virgil Abloh's final show for Louis Vuitton in Miami. [PageSix]
American rapper Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian were among those present at the tribute ceremony held for the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

The estranged couple kept a united front at the event as they showed up with their first daughter, North West, where they paid tribute to the late creative director at his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Kardashian and West sat front row at Abloh’s final collection — billed as a celebration to the designer’s life and legacy — at Miami’s Marine Stadium with their daughter.

The couple pulled a united front despite all the new drama in their lives - from Kim's latest love interest, Pete Davidson and Kanye's recent moves to get his wife back.

West and the late Abloh had a very cordial relationship as he served as creative director for the rapper’s design agency Donda.

He also art-directed the covers for West’s albums “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus.”

Others at the Louis Vuitton show included 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Gunna, Metro Boomin, 2 Chainz, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

