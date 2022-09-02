RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Odion Okonofua
American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]
The billionaire rapper dropped the bombshell via his Instagram page on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

"Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he wrote.

Kanye West reveals how his pornography addiction ruined his family.
The post is said to be referring to his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner — who manages Kylie and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian — supporting her daughters as they shot for Playboy magazine in September 2019 and 2007 respectively.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

It would be recalled that West called out his wife on Twitter back in July 2020, for meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

He later deleted the tweets.

Their separation has been marred by drama on social media.

From Kanye calling out Kim for kidnapping one of their daughters and exposing the other to social media to Kim claiming to be solely responsible for the care of their children, it's been tough keeping up with the West.

