Kanye West says Kim Kardashian prevented him from attending daughter's birthday

In a video shared online by the billionaire rapper, he claimed that he wasn't able to attend his daughter's birthday because Kim refused to give him the location.

''This is wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was. There's nothing legal that says...this is the kind of game that is being played. It has affected my health for the longest," he said.

"I'm not just playing, I'm taking control of my narrative this year. I trying to be the best father, the ye version. Chicago I love you and I'm just putting this online because I need y'all support."

The music star said he decided to release the video because he doesn't want his daughter to grow up and assume he purposely didn't show up for her birthday.

Pulse Nigeria

PageSix reported that Kim isn't happy about Kanye's recent outburst about their private lives, especially that of their children.

There are reports that Kanye's major grievance with Kim is that she prevented him from seeing his kids because of her new lover Pete Davidson.