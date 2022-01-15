RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian prevented him from attending daughter's birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kim and Kanye's second daughter, Chicago, turned four on Saturday, Jan 15, 2022.

Kanye West and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Kanye West and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]

American rapper Kanye West has revealed that his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian prevented him from seeing his second daughter, Chicago, on her birthday.

Recommended articles

In a video shared online by the billionaire rapper, he claimed that he wasn't able to attend his daughter's birthday because Kim refused to give him the location.

''This is wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was. There's nothing legal that says...this is the kind of game that is being played. It has affected my health for the longest," he said.

"I'm not just playing, I'm taking control of my narrative this year. I trying to be the best father, the ye version. Chicago I love you and I'm just putting this online because I need y'all support."

The music star said he decided to release the video because he doesn't want his daughter to grow up and assume he purposely didn't show up for her birthday.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror]
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror] Pulse Nigeria

PageSix reported that Kim isn't happy about Kanye's recent outburst about their private lives, especially that of their children.

There are reports that Kanye's major grievance with Kim is that she prevented him from seeing his kids because of her new lover Pete Davidson.

Interestingly, Kim hasn't introduced Pete to the kids, PageSix reported.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dr Alfred Mutua replies after fans paired him with 'Peng wa Kiambu'

Dr Alfred Mutua replies after fans paired him with 'Peng wa Kiambu'

Kambua hosts her final Rauka show on Citizen TV

Kambua hosts her final Rauka show on Citizen TV

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian prevented him from attending daughter's birthday

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian prevented him from attending daughter's birthday

Nick Ruto is officially off the market

Nick Ruto is officially off the market

Prince William broke a sacred tradition before he proposed to Kate in Kenya

Prince William broke a sacred tradition before he proposed to Kate in Kenya

Is Khaligraph Jones going back to gospel? [VIDEO]

Is Khaligraph Jones going back to gospel? [VIDEO]

Zari’s son appointed director, Actress Shish speaks on her thriving film company & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zari’s son appointed director, Actress Shish speaks on her thriving film company & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Top BBC Swahili news anchor quits after 14 years

Top BBC Swahili news anchor quits after 14 years

Trending

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Singer Zuchu

Konshens confirms his biggest fans are from Nairobi, shares YouTube numbers

Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens

Ex-Switch TV anchor Muitiriri lands new job days after station shut down

Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muitiriri with his former colleagues at Switch TV

Esther Musila’s perfect clap back to fan demanding that she gets pregnant

Esther Musila with her kids and hubby Guardian Angel