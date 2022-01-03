RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox

Kanye had previously hooked up with two models before hitting it off with Fox.

American rapper Kanye West has been spotted with actress Julia Fox.

The two were spotted at an upscale restaurant in Miami having a good time.

According to PageSix, a source close to the situation said the date was “nothing serious,” and that Kanye is simply trying to have fun amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

This will be Kanye's third attempt at moving on from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

First was the much publicised getaway with International model, Irina Shynk.

This was followed by basketball dates with another model, Vinetria.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This, came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 and have four children, daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

