Kanye West spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox

The two were spotted at an upscale restaurant in Miami having a good time.

According to PageSix, a source close to the situation said the date was “nothing serious,” and that Kanye is simply trying to have fun amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

This will be Kanye's third attempt at moving on from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

First was the much publicised getaway with International model, Irina Shynk.

This was followed by basketball dates with another model, Vinetria.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This, came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.