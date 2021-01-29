State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo on Friday became a trending topic after she appeared on camera for the first time in months.

Kenyans online immediately noted that the Spokesperson's appearance had changed significantly during her time away from public light.

The comments were mostly about her physical appearance with most Kenyans online speaking unfavourably about her apparent weight gain.

Sagana meeting

The former journalist was speaking from the Sagana State Lodge, where she briefed Kenyans on the President's 4-day visit to Nyeri county.

When asked to give a comment on the political meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta will be holding on Saturday, the spokesperson declined to comment.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta will arrive at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County today, Friday 29th January 2021, to start his 4-day working tour of Central Kenya Region.

"During his visit, the Head of State will launch several complete National Government development projects and inspect ongoing Programmes. The Head of State will also hold meetings with the Leadership and Residents of the Region to discuss national programmes among them the Big 4 Agenda, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Curriculum Reforms and the fight against Covid-19 among others," the spokesperson stated.