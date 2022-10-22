Kanze Dena's special message to her successor as she exits State House

Taking to her Instagram, Kanze shared pictures of her, the President and the communications team that is taking over from her led by Hussein Mohamed and Emmanuel Talam.

She thanked President William Ruto for overseeing a smooth transition both in the government office and the communications office.

"Forever grateful Yahweh. Thank you H.E William Ruto for facilitating a smooth transition.

"Hussein Mohamed Kaka kazi kwako ..natambua uwezo wako Emmanuel Talam Mwalimu, Nasema asante, This can only be favor. BABA NINAKUSHUKURU (Am grateful God)," she wrote.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena Pulse Live Kenya

Dena shared photos of her shaking hands with the President all smiles and in another snap while shaking Hussein's hand as she said the final goodbyes.

The outgoing spokesperson exuded confidence in her successor, noting that she was sure he has what it takes to do an exemplary job.

The two, Kanze and Hussein are both former employees of Royal Media Services where they worked as Citizen TV news anchors.

Kanze anchored the Swahili news while Hussein anchored the English news and was known for his candid questioning whenever he sat down with interviewees.

Kanze resigned from Citizen TV in June 2018, after being appointed as the Deputy State House spokesperson and Deputy Head of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU), before ascending to her current role of spokesperson in the executive office of the President.

Hussein Mohamed appointed Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Hussein resigned from his job in October 2019. Hussein, who displays a calm but firm personality, was even given a chance to say goodbye to his viewers on TV, something rare in media circles.