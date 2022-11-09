RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanze Dena revamps her Twitter page weeks after leaving State House

Amos Robi

Kanze had her Twitter page with details of her former job at State House

kanze Dena's new profile picture
kanze Dena's new profile picture

Former State House spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo has made changes to her social media weeks after she exited the top job.

Dena held the State House job between 2018 and 2022 before she was replaced by her former colleague at Citizen TV Hussein Mohammed.

On her Twitter page, Kanze changed her profile picture which initially had her picture of her in State House making an address. In the new profile picture, she is posed in what looks like an event on a gold decorated chair.

Unlike the previous profile where she was posed in a suit and had put on a serious look while making an address, in the new profile she is in a beautiful dress and is eased up.

After her exit, Dena expressed confidence in Hussein Mohammed taking up the position well.

Kanze Dena with friends
Kanze Dena with friends Kanze Dena with friends Pulse Live Kenya

"Hussein Mohamed Kaka kazi kwako ..natambua uwezo wako Emmanuel Talam Mwalimu, Nasema asante, This can only be favor. BABA NINAKUSHUKURU (Am grateful God)," she wrote.

Kanze also thanked her husband, Nick Mararo who she said was fundamental during her time in State House.

"A special thank you to my husband Mr Mararo, wa! Thank you! For the tremendous support, the constant pressure to want more, for being mum and dad most of the time,” she said.

Kanze has not shared any projects she is involved in and has also not shared whether she has gotten another job.

Hussein Mohamed and President William Ruto
Hussein Mohamed and President William Ruto Hussein Mohamed appointed Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign Pulse Live Kenya

Kanze resigned from Citizen TV in June 2018, after being appointed as the Deputy State House spokesperson and Deputy Head of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU), before ascending to her current role of spokesperson in the executive office of the President.

Hussein on the other hand resigned from his job in October 2019. Hussein, who displays a calm but firm personality, was even given a chance to say goodbye to his viewers on TV, something rare in media circles

