Kanze Dena's sweet message to son Amani as he turns 16

Dennis Milimo

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena has penned down a sweet message to her son Amani as he turns a year older.

Taking to her Instagram, Kanze described her 16-year-old son as a peace champion whose love for sports is unmatched.

“My peace champion...your love for sports is unmatched..and with each sport you have picked you have worked hard to be the top of the pack..

“My son .. son of my youth.... I will always keep cheering as I always have at each competition as you dribble through life and swim through life's waters. As I have always told you the coach of this game called life will constantly watch over you. Happy 16th Amani!! 💖💖💖,” reads Kanze’s message to her son.

Kanze’s message attracted lots of positive vibrations from her fans and fellow celebrities – many gushing over her son.

The former Citizen TV news anchor and her baby daddy co-parent. She she made this known to the public back in 2017. She said co-parenting can work as long as you put God first, your kid at the forefront and all your differences aside.

“Good morning from mama Amani. Amani and my co parent... Kibaridi jamani kitaniua mwanangwa wa jane Mebunda.. Interview manenoz for the 'adolescent ' as he calls himself. Just wanna say Co-parenting works ...unaweka Mungu Kwanzaa... Mtoto Mbele na tofauti zenu Kando. Ila najua Kwa wengine najua napigia mbuzi guitar! Haidhuru langu nishasema... Happy Saturday... #hamnamakeup #roadtrips #backleftmanenoz,” Kanze’s 2017 post reads.

In March 2019, the State House Spokesperson got married to Nick Mararo and together they have one child.

The event which was held in her home county of Kwale was a closely-guarded affair and was only attended by close family members and invited guests.

Dennis Milimo

