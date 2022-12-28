ADVERTISEMENT
Kardashian breaks into tears, uses ‘f’ word while talking about Kanye West

Trevor Taremwa

After being declared the 7th idiot of the year by Deadspin magazine, Kanye West’s troubles only seem to be spiralling out of control.

Estranged ex-lovers Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has played dumb, keeping a distance from Kanye West’s recent chaotic behavior and foolery.

However, yesterday, she recently spoke about her ongoing troubles she faces while shielding her children from all that is said about their dad (West) so that they maintain their innocence as minors.

Kim was recently interviewed on the ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ and spoke at length about the realities of co-parenting with a man that is constantly in the headlines, for all the negative reasons.

While speaking to Martinez, Kim addressed what it means to deal with things that are beyond her control and responsibilities.

When speaking about her family and how it was her kids, she claims that when they are in the car and they want to listen to Kanye West’s music, she had to sing along and pretend like nothing happened until they are dropped at school.

‘Co-parenting is really f…king hard,’ Kardashian said, as she was brought down to tears.

Despite what is going on with West, Kardashian stands by the decision to shield their kids from what plays out online and says she is doing her best.

‘If they don’t know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real heavy grown up s… that they are not ready to deal with,” she said.

While speaking about her childhood, Kim Kardashian broke out in tears as she remembered her dad Robert Kardashian and hopes that her kids can have great memories of her and what she is doing to protect them.

"My kids don’t know anything," she noted on the podcast.

"So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime. I hear what is being talked about," she added.

The billionaire shared that she hopes her children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm thank her in the future for not speaking ill about Kanye West.

Trevor Taremwa - Career wordsmith. Arts lover.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Kardashian breaks into tears, uses 'f' word while talking about Kanye West

