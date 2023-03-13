ADVERTISEMENT
Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on Tik Tok lands job offer from Mike Sonko

Lynet Okumu

Kare analyzed moments from when Jeff met DJ Fatxo in the evening to the wee hours of the morning when they arrived at his apartment in Thika.

Kare Maina, the lady who gave an analysis of Jeff's death on Tik Tok
Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has offered a Kenyan Tik Toker an interesting job. The social media user, identified as Kare Maina, recently went viral after giving a detailed analysis of the death of Jeff Mwathi.

The 23-year-old died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly jumping from popular Kikuyu artiste DJ Fatxo's apartment.

In her TikTok video, Maina attempted to piece together the last moments of Mwathi's life. She analyzed moments from when he met DJ Fatxo in the evening to the wee hours of the morning when they arrived at his apartment.

READ: DJ Fatxo faces backlash for reporting Jeff missing after just few hours

Her detailed analysis has been praised for its thoroughness and attention to detail.

One of the people who were impressed by Maina's work is former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko. He took to social media to commend her skills in investigations and offered her a job at his private investigation firm.

"This lady ni mnoma sana kwa investigations nitamchukua kwa my private investigation firm,

"(This lady is very good at investigations. I will take her into my private investigation firm)," Sonko wrote.

Kare Maina
Kare Maina Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Maina's detailed analysis of Jeff Mwathi's death has sparked a conversation about the importance of thorough investigations and demonstrated how social media can be harnessed to drive a conversation.

Lynet Okumu
