Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on Tik Tok lands job offer from Mike Sonko

The 23-year-old died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly jumping from popular Kikuyu artiste DJ Fatxo's apartment.

In her TikTok video, Maina attempted to piece together the last moments of Mwathi's life. She analyzed moments from when he met DJ Fatxo in the evening to the wee hours of the morning when they arrived at his apartment.

Her detailed analysis has been praised for its thoroughness and attention to detail.

One of the people who were impressed by Maina's work is former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko. He took to social media to commend her skills in investigations and offered her a job at his private investigation firm.

"This lady ni mnoma sana kwa investigations nitamchukua kwa my private investigation firm,

"(This lady is very good at investigations. I will take her into my private investigation firm)," Sonko wrote.

