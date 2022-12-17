Karen Nyamu breaks silence with 1 promise after Dubai night drama with Samidoh

Opening up on the drama in which ensued on Friday, December 16 at a Dubai club, the lawmaker appealed for prayers, pledging to change in 2023.

"I have woken up and found I have been tagged everywhere. I am going to change in 2023. Alcohol is not good. If love would lead to me causing drama, please pray for me," Nyamu said in a live feed on her Instagram page.

Karen Nyamu and Edday Nderitu in fist fight over Sammidoh Pulse Live Kenya

The diva defended herself against accusations of climbing onto the stage where Samidoh was performing uninvited and vowed not to let go the Mugithi hitmaker, noting that they have children together.

"Who did I offend by going on stage? I was having fun. When I have fun I go there to dance a little before coming back to sit," she said.

"I'm not leaving him (Samidoh). We must take care of the children," Nyamu added.

Trouble started when Nyamu made his way to where Samidoh was seated with his wife Edday and perched on the singer’s lap.

An angry Edday could not stand being disrespected by Nyamu and she angrily rose all charged towards senator Nyamu.

Edday grabbed Nyamu looking to land blows on her but the two were quickly restrained with Samidoh whisking his wife away and Nyamu being also escorted away.