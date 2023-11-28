The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Amos Robi

Nyamu warned club owners saying she was going to stop what she said was destroying the youth

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has issued a warning to club owners regarding the operation of the popular reggae Sunday shows, commonly known as 'Aluta,' among the youth.

Recommended articles

Nyamu, in a social media post, indicated that she had officially notified club owners, expressing concern that the youth were channelling all their funds into clubs instead of more constructive activities.

"There is something ruining the youth here in Nairobi called ALUTA. I am going to tackle that head-on. Club owners, this is your notice," Nyamu stated on her Instagram.

In response to Nyamu's notice, popular reggae DJ Double Trouble, one of the DJs behind the renowned shows, stated that they would not accept Nyamu's stance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan suggested that Nyamu might be affecting her partner Samidoh's source of income since clubs are where he often performs.

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu excited on her debut as a video vixen in new music

Nyamu's statements sparked mixed reactions among partygoers and businesspeople, with many arguing that she might be jeopardizing a popular and enjoyable tradition.

Media personality Joyce Gituro also joined the conversation, supporting Senator Nyamu's stance.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few weeks earlier, Gituro went viral while discussing 'Aluta' Sundays with her son Jakes Nyanjom.

Aluta Sundays, a Sunday service that kicks off at 6 am, has become a well-liked gathering for revellers in Nairobi clubs.

The concept initially emerged from club owners along Thika Road before quickly spreading to other clubs in Nairobi.

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu lights up social media with photos of her dance with DP Gachagua

ADVERTISEMENT

The program caters to reggae enthusiasts who prefer not to head home on Sunday morning after a lively Saturday night out.

Here are some of the reactions :

cee_kesh_babyg Tengeneza kwako kwanza utuachie sherehe tafadhali...mnatustress already pia pombe mtachukua

brendabilongo Izimwe alafu samido aende ku perform wapi?

dee_trapee 😂😂😂we kama samido anapotelea huko pia we enda sisi si watoto wako we mama

ADVERTISEMENT

alby_254coolest Buy the time somebarry manages to stay up to aluta time. Unakuanga zombie already. No hopes

liaulogeofrey Wee weka samidoh kamba asiende zabe usijaribu kutuchokoza

stevesteve983 Peleka wana uko..hii Kenya yote hakuna issues zingine ziko...places vijana tunaenda kutoa stress ndo mnaona muingilie...

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Kenzo steps ahead of Cindy as he talks copyright with Museveni

Kenzo steps ahead of Cindy as he talks copyright with Museveni

Busta Rhymes describes working with Burna Boy as an incredible experience

Busta Rhymes describes working with Burna Boy as an incredible experience

Pastor Ng'ang'a surprises hawkers with Sh410K cash donation and business tips

Pastor Ng'ang'a surprises hawkers with Sh410K cash donation and business tips

Laika says Harmonize slid into her DMs; paid for Zanzibar, Dar trips

Laika says Harmonize slid into her DMs; paid for Zanzibar, Dar trips

MPs shower TV47 presenter Lizah Mutuku with cash at graduation after-party [Video]

MPs shower TV47 presenter Lizah Mutuku with cash at graduation after-party [Video]

Ruth K recounts Mulamwah's reaction to news of unplanned pregnancy

Ruth K recounts Mulamwah's reaction to news of unplanned pregnancy

Destiny's Child reunited at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' film premiere — take a look

Destiny's Child reunited at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' film premiere — take a look

Diamond hangs out with Shakib as Zuchu shares moments with Zari [Video]

Diamond hangs out with Shakib as Zuchu shares moments with Zari [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Dennis Onsarigo and Jerida Andayi

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results

Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove

30 celebs who look like twins but are not related