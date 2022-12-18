Karen Nyamu pens emotional message in public breakup with Samidoh

The decision came after a dramatic outing in Dubai that saw her engage in a fistfight with the singer’s wife, Edday Nderitu and even get thrown off the stage.

“I am a good woman. A good person. I am not the woman the bouncers were ordered to throw out of stage last night. I am not the woman who has been busy proving points just to show that I’m not crazy and I’m actually with this person. I don’t love drama and I don’t wreck homes. I am however open to finding a great co-wife in future.” Nyamu wrote on Instagram.

The mother of three revealed that she had made a conscious decision to end things with the father of two of her children.

Explaining why she opted for a public breakup rather than calling the singer on phone to end it all in private, Nyamu noted that it was informed by the dramatic turn of events in Dubai that played out in public.

"Great and powerful women will attest that many times our weakest link is the men we get involved with. I am stopping the pattern. I have made a conscious decision to end for good my involvement with the father of my babies and now ex-Samidoh Muchoki," she stated.

"I know I could have called him and ended it quietly but I decided to make this as public as the drama and controversy have been. This had become a concern, especially with the position I hold as a member of the 4th senate," she added.

Dubai drama and getting thrown off the stage

Trouble started when Nyamu made his way to where Samidoh was seated with his wife Edday and perched on the singer’s lap.

An angry Edday could not stand being disrespected by Nyamu and she angrily rose all charged towards senator Nyamu.

Edday grabbed Nyamu looking to land blows on her but the two were quickly restrained with Samidoh whisking his wife away and Nyamu being also escorted away.

