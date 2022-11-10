RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Karen Nyamu's beef with Samidoh's US promoter escalates

Amos Robi

Bernice Saroni sent a warning to Karen Nyamu after the latter twisted the context of a call they had

A collage of Bernice Saroni and Karen Nyamu
A collage of Bernice Saroni and Karen Nyamu

What started as light internet banter regarding Samidoh's baby mama and his US promter Bernice Saroni has taken a different twist after Saroni was put on the spot by Nyamu.

Recommended articles

Bernice Saroni who is majorly involved in Samidoh’s tour in the US did not take matters lightly when she was put on the spot by the nominated senator.

Nyamu in a Q&A session on her Instagram received a query from a fan who asked whether she knew her baby daddy had another woman.

In her response, Nyamu said she was even on a call with the said woman (Bernice Saroni) where they had a bit of laughter.

The matter did not even sit well with Saroni who accused Nyamu of altering the context of the video call to paint her in bad light.

Samidoh and Bernice Saroni
Samidoh and Bernice Saroni Samidoh and Bernice Saroni Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Samidoh is worth fighting for - Karen Nyamu

“You are now calling me a mumaa, you are the same age as my mother, you should be giving me advice, not fighting for a man, esih nominated senator you are beyond this stupidity now you have stepped on wrong toes, you video called me wanting to know who I am now are you twisting the story that we are friends since when and how,” Saroni said in response to Nyamu's post.

Saroni went on to say Nyamu was mentally unfit and needed mental evaluation and urged her to focus on bringing up her children and try not to prove points every time. She also adviced Nyamu to uphold the post she held in the government

“You need mental evaluation otherwise I will drive you to therapy myself, don’t bleed on me with your past wounds, get healing. Is Sam the first person I am with, you try to prove to appoint every day, can't you let people breathe? Focus on raising your children like most of us are. At least behave like a woman of value or dignity,” Saroni said.

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu's classy response to reports of US-based lady 'stealing' Samidoh

Karen Nyamu recenlty said she was in no contention for Samidoh but said the Mugithi star was worth fighting for. Samidoh is currently in the US where he is on a musical tour.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Catherine Kasavuli exudes confidence in overcoming ailment in public message

Catherine Kasavuli exudes confidence in overcoming ailment in public message

Today you are okay, tomorrow you are gone - Jovial says as she recovers

Today you are okay, tomorrow you are gone - Jovial says as she recovers

'Firirinda' hitmaker, Dick Njoroge appeals for medical assistance

'Firirinda' hitmaker, Dick Njoroge appeals for medical assistance

Karen Nyamu's beef with Samidoh's US promoter escalates

Karen Nyamu's beef with Samidoh's US promoter escalates

Actor, Naomi Kuria recounts last moments with her father

Actor, Naomi Kuria recounts last moments with her father

Willis Raburu shows off transformation after shedding 30kgs [Video]

Willis Raburu shows off transformation after shedding 30kgs [Video]

Samidoh is worth fighting for - Karen Nyamu

Samidoh is worth fighting for - Karen Nyamu

Eric Omondi's girlfriend, Lynne speaks after suffering miscarriage

Eric Omondi's girlfriend, Lynne speaks after suffering miscarriage

Kanze Dena revamps her Twitter page weeks after leaving State House

Kanze Dena revamps her Twitter page weeks after leaving State House

Trending

Davido

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Content creators Njugush, Eve Mungai, and Abel Mutua. They are some of the content creators who drive sleek cars

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Kenyans on Twitter were drawn to a video which has gone viral, showing siblings confronting their father, whom they caught cheating on their mother.

Kenyans react to video of daughters busting their father cheating