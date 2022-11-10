Karen Nyamu's beef with Samidoh's US promoter escalates

Bernice Saroni who is majorly involved in Samidoh’s tour in the US did not take matters lightly when she was put on the spot by the nominated senator.

Nyamu in a Q&A session on her Instagram received a query from a fan who asked whether she knew her baby daddy had another woman.

In her response, Nyamu said she was even on a call with the said woman (Bernice Saroni) where they had a bit of laughter.

The matter did not even sit well with Saroni who accused Nyamu of altering the context of the video call to paint her in bad light.

“You are now calling me a mumaa, you are the same age as my mother, you should be giving me advice, not fighting for a man, esih nominated senator you are beyond this stupidity now you have stepped on wrong toes, you video called me wanting to know who I am now are you twisting the story that we are friends since when and how,” Saroni said in response to Nyamu's post.

Saroni went on to say Nyamu was mentally unfit and needed mental evaluation and urged her to focus on bringing up her children and try not to prove points every time. She also adviced Nyamu to uphold the post she held in the government

“You need mental evaluation otherwise I will drive you to therapy myself, don’t bleed on me with your past wounds, get healing. Is Sam the first person I am with, you try to prove to appoint every day, can't you let people breathe? Focus on raising your children like most of us are. At least behave like a woman of value or dignity,” Saroni said.

