Karen Nyamu's classy response to reports of US-based lady 'stealing' Samidoh

Charles Ouma

Samidoh also waded into the matter, cautioning bloggers

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu

Senator Karen Nyamu has silenced those meddling into her relationship with Mugithi maestro Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh and peddling rumours that her baby daddy may have been ‘stolen’ from her.

The mother of three gave her response by sharing a video of a woman diving in a pool with a caption that read:

"Vile mnaingianga kwa relationship za wenyewe hapa kanairo, mungu anawaona. (This how you poke your nose into other people’s relationships in Nairobi, God is seeing you.)

Blogs were excited over Samidoh’s ongoing tour and reported that the Mugithi maestro was allegedly accompanied by a US-based lady.

Speculations on the nature of Samidoh’s relationship with the lady in question who was also present at the musician’s surprise birthday party made headlines for many blogs.

Samidoh set the record straight in what seemed to be a response the claims noting:

"Haha. There will come a day utaambiwa uandike kitu hujaconfirm, uhepe mbio (There will come a day you will be told you write something you haven't confirmed and you will run away."

Earlier on, Samidoh was forced to cancel his performance which was scheduled to take place in Spokane city in Washington State on Friday night.

Samidoh in hospital

"My Spokane mugithi family, it is regrettable today’s show had to be postponed An unfortunate accident happened this morning and led me to the Emergency Room, hence not being able to travel over for tonight's show. Kindly bear with us sorry for any inconvenience caused. The show will be rescheduled for a later date."

Samidoh cancels his Spokane show after being involved in an accident Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh is on a long tour of the US that began in late October when he jetted out of the country, explaining to his fans that he would be gone for two months.

My fans, my deepest gratitude to you All for making my music career wonderful & enjoyable this far. You have inspired me a great deal. I am eternally grateful for the encouragement, support, motivation & positive vibes. To my Kenyan fans, I will miss you a lot for the next two months I will be away. See you again during Christmas Festive Season. For USA-UK -Qatar Mugithi Tour, am on my way,” he wrote.

He will tour and perform in Boston Arizona, Kansas, Spokane, Seattle, Los Angeles, Indiana, Atlanta, Ohio, Baltimore, and Texas.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
