Kate Actress comes to the rescue of a GBV Victim after her heartbreaking story surfaced Online

In a video shared on her page, the victim narrates that; “Her spouse took her to a forest, physically abused her, had his way with her, tried to insert a bottle in to her private parts, as he explained exactly how be would kill her and leave her there to die”.

According to Kate, she has managed to get hold of the lady (Pauline) who is still in hiding, with a number of well-wishers coming on board to help her.

The former Mother In-law actress also mentioned that a good Samaritan has given Pauline a 3-bedroom house, but she will need help to furnish it. Adding that Pauline’s abuser is currently in Custody.

“UPDATE!! Finally got hold of @wambui_wa_mwangij , The interviewer , she says Pauline is still in hiding ,her abuser is in custody . So what do we do next

1. Get Pauline counseling and a medical check up

2. A good Samaritan has given her a 3 bedroom house 😭, she will need help furnishing it with a few basic things

3. Ensure that the case doesn't grow cold and the abuser is prosecuted.

4. Help her set up a business to fend for her children .she says a small soko is okay .

And I Are planning to go see her next week . (She comes from my home village ) 🤦🏾‍♀️in Nyahururu.

We shall get a paybill number and hopefully you guys can chip in and help her.

THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH . WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED .#ENDGBV

Before that, the actress had appealed to the public to help her locate the Pauline, after her story surfaced online.