Award-winning actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate actress has offered to help a victim of Gender Based Violence whose video has gone viral on social media, narrating the ordeal she has been through in the hands of her husband.
Kate Actress comes to the rescue of a GBV Victim after her heartbreaking story surfaced Online
Pauline is still in hiding ,her abuser is in custody- Kate
In a video shared on her page, the victim narrates that; “Her spouse took her to a forest, physically abused her, had his way with her, tried to insert a bottle in to her private parts, as he explained exactly how be would kill her and leave her there to die”.
According to Kate, she has managed to get hold of the lady (Pauline) who is still in hiding, with a number of well-wishers coming on board to help her.
The former Mother In-law actress also mentioned that a good Samaritan has given Pauline a 3-bedroom house, but she will need help to furnish it. Adding that Pauline’s abuser is currently in Custody.
“UPDATE!! Finally got hold of @wambui_wa_mwangij , The interviewer , she says Pauline is still in hiding ,her abuser is in custody . So what do we do next
1. Get Pauline counseling and a medical check up
2. A good Samaritan has given her a 3 bedroom house 😭, she will need help furnishing it with a few basic things
3. Ensure that the case doesn't grow cold and the abuser is prosecuted.
4. Help her set up a business to fend for her children .she says a small soko is okay .
And I Are planning to go see her next week . (She comes from my home village ) 🤦🏾♀️in Nyahururu.
We shall get a paybill number and hopefully you guys can chip in and help her.
THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH . WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED .#ENDGBV
#JusticeforPauline” shared Kate.
Before that, the actress had appealed to the public to help her locate the Pauline, after her story surfaced online.
“URGENT!!!! Help me find the owner of this page that highlighted this story !!! The interviewee is a victim of Gender Based violence ,she has managed to flee from her victim , and is in hiding .a good Samaritan helped her file a report and the case is in court ,she however needs our help to get access to her children, shelter and to empower herself economically . Let us not wait until it's too late .💔 .WE CANNOT BE SILENCED.
