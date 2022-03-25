RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

KBC appoints acting MD after Naim Bilal leaves

Denis Mwangi

Change of guard at KBC

KBC acting MD Samuel Maina
KBC acting MD Samuel Maina

The board of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has appointed Samuel Maina as the station's acting Managing Director.

Samuel Maina replaced outgoing MD Naim Bilal whose term ended on March 19, 2021.

Until his appointment, Maina was serving as the Editor in Chief at the State broadcaster.

To ensure continuity and smooth running of the corporation, the Board of Directors held a Special Board meeting today 25th March 2022 and appointed Mr Samuel Maina to the position of acting Managing Director with immediate effect,” read a statement by board Chair Engineer Benjamin Maingi.

KBC acting MD Samuel Maina
KBC acting MD Samuel Maina Pulse Live Kenya

Maina will serve as the acting MD until the job is substantively filled through a competitive procedure, according to the Chairman.

On behalf of the board, join me in congratulating the acting Managing Director, Samuel Maina for the appointment as we wish him the very best in the new role,” he added.

Outgoing CEO Bilal has been in charge for three years, having been appointed on March 20, 2019, by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

Outgoing KBC MD Naim Bilal
Outgoing KBC MD Naim Bilal Pulse Live Kenya

Before joining KBC, Bilal had been serving as the director of information in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

He has previously worked as a senior editor at the Nation Media Group (NMG) and as a spokesperson for the judiciary.

Celebrated media personality Bonnie Musambi hosted his last show on KBC after working at the station for 14 years and on December 11, Musambi took to his Instagram to announce that he was leaving KBC.

"Early next year, I will be exiting KBC which has been my wonderful home for the last 14 years. God willing, I will be detailing this on Monday 10th January 2022 during my radio show Zinga, on Radio Taifa," wrote Musambi.

Bonnie Musambi moves to own station after exiting KBC
Bonnie Musambi moves to own station after exiting KBC Bonnie Musambi moves to own station after exiting KBC Pulse Live Kenya

Musambi disclosed that he has his eyes set on becoming the Kitui Central Member of Parliament.

“Heartiest Congratulations❤️! Everything you touch turns to gold. I know that you’ll be a valuable asset to the good people of kitui central,” wrote Bonnie’s wife Betty Musambi.

Denis Mwangi

