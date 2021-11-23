KBC hires Identical Twins to replace Badi Muhsin [Video]

The two will present the Dira ya Magwiji bulletin on Saturdays at 7pm alternating with Pauline Sheghu.

Jamila and Wanjiru have replaced the late Badi Muhsin who passed away in October 2021.

Jamila Mbugua served as a host for NTV's The Property Show before making her comeback, and her twin sister worked for Diamond Media as a communication and marketing consultant.

Between 2006 and 2008, Wanjiru Mbugua worked for KBC as a business news anchor.

Other media celebrities who have twins include Janet Mbugua and her brother Timothy.

Janet is a former news anchor who has worked at Citizen TV and NTV while her brother owns a high-end barber shop in Kilimani.

Lisa Gaitho has a twin sister named Anita Gaitho, who is a Kenyan blogger, YouTuber, and media personality.

Ms Anita, on the other hand, is a fashion blogger and model.