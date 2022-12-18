KBC’s Beatrice Gatonye wins coveted International Peace Award

The veteran journalist was feted by the International College of Peace Studies for her contribution in promoting peace across the globe, emerging top in the media personality category.

The news anchor at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) was selected after a rigorous exercise that saw her beat other media personalities who had been nominated for the award.

Gatonye celebrated the win, thanking her fans and God in a message that read:

"It is home guys. I thank God. I thank you for always championing me. It is our win. Let’s celebrate".

Gatonye, who hosts the 7PM news show on KBC, dubbed Darubini alongside Ahmed Juma Bhalo every Wednesday and Thursday was recognized for her consistent efforts and charitable acts of service to humanity in a positive, selfless and compassionate manner over the years.

Despite being in full-time employment at the national broadcaster, Gatonye still creates time to engage in charity work and contribute to local and international peace.

In 2020, she was the brains behind an initiative to provide sanitary pads to school-going girls from needy backgrounds.

The annual awards recognizes efforts and achievements of nominees especially in the field of peace who have given service to fellow citizens and community in a selfless manner.

The journalist is also a gospel singer, a career she launched in 2021 with at least three songs recorded so far.