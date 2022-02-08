Musambi is set to try his hand in politics, after working for the state broadcaster for over a decade.

“Bonnie's last show on Zinga ! One word for him as we celebrate 14years of impact,” tweeted KBC Radio Taifa.

Currently, Bonnie has been replaced by Rashid Mwamkondo and Mwajuma Ally. Mwamkondo who has been at KBC for some time has been moved to the breakfast show from evening drive.

On the other hand, Mwajuma joined KBC on January 31, 2021 after parting ways with Milele FM in 2019.

“Karibu Mwajuma Ally (@mwajumachozi) kwenye Radio Taifa (@RadioTaifaFM) Tuma ujumbe wa kumkaribisha. #RadioTaifaFM,” reads a post from KBC.

On Saturday, December 11, Musambi took to his Instagram to announce that he was leaving KBC.

KBC's Bonnie Musambi hosts last show as he exits station after 14 years Pulse Live Kenya

"Early next year, I will be exiting KBC which has been my wonderful home for the last 14 years. God willing, I will be detailing this on Monday 10th January 2022 during my radio show Zinga, on Radio Taifa," wrote Musambi.

Musambi disclosed that he has his eyes set on becoming the Kitui Central Member of Parliament.

“Heartiest Congratulations❤️! Everything you touch turns to gold. I know that you’ll be a valuable asset to the good people of kitui central,” wrote Bonnie’s wife Betty Musambi.

The KBC Radio Taifa and KBC Channel One news anchor believes he is an able leader and wants to deliver to the people of Kitui when that time comes.

KBC's Bonnie Musambi hosts last show as he exits station after 14 years Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: List of celebrities who have joined politics ahead of August polls

Musambi joined Kenya Broadcasting Corporation in 2007 as a radio host and has been our TV news anchor for Kiswahili bulletins and commentator since November 2009. He is popularly known for his unique style of ending his bulletins.

Bonnie also used to be a debate moderator for the popular BBC Sema Kenya show is also a gospel artiste and comedian.

He loves rhumba music, can speak Lingala and his favourite meal is roast potatoes served with fried beef.