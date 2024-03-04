Rapper Maandy lands new lucrative deal with Chrome [Details]

In an electrifying celebration of Kenyan urban culture, Kenya Breweries Limited's spirits brand, Chrome, unveiled its latest brand partnership with the dynamic rapper Maandy at the Marine Park Resort in Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi County.

The elevated consumer experience event, a vibrant fusion of music, art, and creativity, drew crowds from across the region, eager to witness the performance by one of Kenya's rising music stars.

Maandy, whose star has been on a meteoric rise in the Kenyan music scene, delivered an unforgettable performance, captivating the audience with her energy and flair.

The experience was not just about Maandy; it also featured performances by a lineup of talented artists, including Bensoul's soulful melodies, Ndovu Kuu's captivating beats, and Fathermoh's infectious anthems.

Left to Right: Ndovu Kuu, Maandy, Chrome Brand Manager Lilian Mbuguaand Fathermoh pose backstage at the Chrome Consumer Experience thattook place at the Marine Park Resort in Chuka. The event saw Maandyofficially unveiled as brand partner for the Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL)spirits brand, Chrome. Pulse Live Kenya

Each artist brought their unique style and energy to the stage showcasing the essence of urban Kenyan culture.

Speaking about her new partnership, Maandy shared her excitement and the opportunities it brings.

"This is a massive opportunity for me. This partnership opens me up to new audiences, new avenues to showcase my creativity and new stages to connect with my fans," Maandy said.

"I am excited, and I cannot wait to bring my fans along in this new experience with the Chrome brand. Chuka will be massive, and I invite everyone to show up on the day and celebrate with us,” she added.

Ndovu Kuu channels the crowd’s energy on stage at Marine Park Resort,Chuka, during the Chrome Consumer Experience event, which saw rapperMaandy officially unveiled as brand partner for the Kenya BreweriesLimited (KBL) spirits brand, Chrome. Pulse Live Kenya

Lilian Mbugua, Chrome Trademark Brand Manager, echoed Maandy's enthusiasm, highlighting the brand's commitment to empowering the community through music, art, and creativity.

"The Chrome Elevated Consumer Experience was a true reflection of our brand purpose - to serve as a platform for the celebration of urban Kenyan culture. We are proud to partner with Maandy.

"Together, we will tap into the female demographic and continue to inspire and uplift our community," said Lilian Mbugua.

Bensoul takes to the stage at the Chrome Consumer Experience event,which saw rapper Maandy officially unveiled as brand partner for the KenyaBreweries Limited (KBL) spirits brand, Chrome. Pulse Live Kenya

Below are some of the photos from the event:

Fathermoh gets the crowd hyped up with one of his anthems at at theChrome Consumer Experience event, which saw rapper Maandy officiallyunveiled as brand partner for the Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) spiritsbrand, Chrome. Pulse Live Kenya