Keilah is our kid - Mulamwah makes U-turn, goes on photoshoot with Sonnie

Dennis Milimo

Is Mulamwah and Sonie back together

Mulamwah and Sonnie
Mulamwah and Sonnie

Comedian David Oyando and his baby mama Caroline Muthoni alias Sonnie continue to cause confusion among their fans and followers after being spotted together on a photo shoot.

On Tuesday, the funnyman hinted at a possible reunion with Sonnie with their cozy videos that have raised eyebrows among their fans.

The comedian also made a U-turn on his previous statement where he had disowned baby Keilah Oyando.

“Keilah is not my kid, Keila is our kid,” affirmed in the video. He added that he will always be there for his daughter.

“Mama na baba K . Anything for you sweetie, Keila Oyando️,” read a caption from Mulamwah.

Mulamwah’s U-turn comes days after he accused Sonnie of cheating on him when they were dating.

“The neighbor send me videos of them partying and kissing... I still have them some bloggers have them too having fun on weekends,” the post read in part.

He further added that his attempts to have her apologise were met with similar allegations against him.

“We were by then doing keeping up with the Mulamwahs, asked her to apologise but she said that she was told I was cheating too. I played dumb, I apologised for her mistakes got her paged, and left,” the post read.

Mulamwah said he would have posted the videos long ago but withheld them saying he was protecting her image.

On March 30, 2022 Mulamwah claimed that he has never dated Ruth, despite numerous videos and photos posted while embracing her.

The skit-comedian now says he has no intentions whatsoever of pursuing a romantic relationship with her.

The comedian made the clarification at a time he was introducing Ruth as the second artiste signed to his record label Mulamwah Entertainment.

“Congratulations Ruth K, welcome to Mulamwah Ent as the 2nd signed artist. Thanks for the hard work patience and determination, her first project drops this Friday. By the way, we've never dated, and we don't intend to, it was misunderstood,” Mulamwah announced.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

