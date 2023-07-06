The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

Selorm Tali

Darius Jackson, the lover of American actress, Keke Palmer, has sparked controversy after he called out the mother of his child over a transparent outfit she wore to a Usher's concert.

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over revealing outfit to Usher's concert (VIDEO)
Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over revealing outfit to Usher's concert (VIDEO)

In a video circulating on social media, Usher has been captured serenading the Nope actress who happily sang along and danced to the performance by the 'There Goes My Baby' singer.

Recommended articles

Keke was dressed in a black transparent outfit to the concert held at Usher's Las Vegas residency.

The video eventually reached Jackson, Palmer's boyfriend and the father of her child, who commented on Twitter, seemingly shaming Palmer for the outfit. Jackson quote-tweeted the video with the caption, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

ADVERTISEMENT

After commenting on the video, Jackson has been receiving backlash on social media from some fans calling him "insecure" and "corny," but the fitness instructor remains persistent.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," Jackson wrote in a followup tweet. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Keke Palmer is yet to publicly comment on the debate or responded to Jackson's tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson and Palmer have been largely private when it comes to their relationship. During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in 2021, the former child star opened up about the difficulties of sharing photos of her relationship. "It became more difficult to hide," she told Hall. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy." The photos were later deleted.

Palmer revealed her pregnancy during her SNL monologue but otherwise shares few photos of her boyfriend and son. Alongside the first photo of her newborn, Palmer explained, "I'm not hiding the world from my son, I'm hiding my son from the world."

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

Street-sound pioneers: 4 DJs who revolutionized the matatu music scene

Street-sound pioneers: 4 DJs who revolutionized the matatu music scene

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

Sherlyne Anyango apologizes for dumping Oga Obinna

Sherlyne Anyango apologizes for dumping Oga Obinna

Jalango's Biography: Education, family, radio career & rebellion against Raila

Jalango's Biography: Education, family, radio career & rebellion against Raila

Ezekiel Mutua offers Simple Boy a job amidst financial crunch

Ezekiel Mutua offers Simple Boy a job amidst financial crunch

Diamond counters critics with Koffi Olomide studio teaser

Diamond counters critics with Koffi Olomide studio teaser

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]