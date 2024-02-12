The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kelvin Kiptum's Biography: Age, family, world records, net worth, height, weight & shoes

Lynet Okumu

Kelvin Kiptum's Biography: Age, education, family, world records, net worth, height, weight & the super shoes that sold out in 2 minutes

Kelvin Kiptum, a renowned Kenyan long-distance runner, has etched his name in the annals of marathon history with his extraordinary performances and record-breaking achievements.

According to World Athletics, Kiptum — one of six athletes named World Athletes of the Year for 2023 — has three of the seven fastest marathon times in history.

Born on December 2, 1999, in Chepsamo village, Eldoret, Kiptum comes from a family deeply rooted in athletics.

Kelvin Kiptum won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:00:35
Kelvin Kiptum won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:00:35

With a father who was a former runner and a mother who played volleyball, Kiptum grew up surrounded by sports influences.

His upbringing, alongside two brothers and two sisters, fostered his passion for running, inspired by renowned athletes like Eliud Kipchoge and Haile Gebrselassie.

Kiptum attended St. Patrick's High School in Iten, training under the guidance of Brother Colm O'Connell, an esteemed Irish coach known for molding Kenyan champions.

Kiptum's professional journey in long-distance running commenced in 2016. His breakthrough came in 2018, winning the Eldoret half Marathon with an impressive time of 1:02:01.

kelvin Kiptum

Subsequently, he made his international debut at the Lisbon Half Marathon, finishing fifth. The following year, Kiptum triumphed at the Casablanca and Beirut marathons, solidifying his status as a rising star.

In 2020, he set a new personal best at the Valencia half marathon, placing sixth with a time of 58:42.

The year 2022 marked a milestone as Kiptum debuted at the Valencia marathon, becoming the third man in history to break the two-hour-two-minute barrier.

The pinnacle of Kiptum's career arrived at the 2023 London Marathon, where he showcased exceptional prowess.

Kelvin Kiptum won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:00:35
Kelvin Kiptum won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:00:35

Defeating Geoffrey Kamworor, he secured the Gold and set a new World Record with an astounding time of 2:01:25, surpassing Eliud Kipchoge's previous record.

Following this triumph, Kiptum continued to shatter records, finishing the 2023 Chicago Marathon in an unofficial time of 2:00:35, breaking Kipchoge's world record of 2:01:09.

He had recently announced plans to become the first athlete to run an official marathon in under two hours, in Rotterdam in April.

Kelvin Kiptum's unparalleled success on the track has not only earned him accolades but also substantial financial rewards.

kelvin Kiptum

As one of Africa's wealthiest athletes, Kelvin's primary source of income stems from his illustrious career in athletics.

His numerous victories and record-breaking performances have catapulted him into the upper echelons of sports wealth.

The athlete's total earnings for winning the Chicago Marathon and setting a new world record was $150,000 (Sh22.3 million).

Despite his professional achievements, Kelvin Kiptum's personal life remains private.

Before his timely death on February 11, 2024, Kiptum had not put up any information about whether he was married or not. He was focusing entirely on his athletic career and endeavors.

The highly sought-after Nike 'super shoes' worn by Kelvin Kiptum to break the world marathon record quickly flew off the shelves within minutes of their release.

The shoes that Kelvin Kiptum wore when he broke the men's world marathon record.
The shoes that Kelvin Kiptum wore when he broke the men's world marathon record.

The Alphafly 3 shoes, donned by Kiptum during the Chicago Marathon in October, hit the market on January 4, 2023, priced at a hefty £284.99. However, the entire inventory on the Nike website sold out within a mere two minutes of release.

The shoes stand out due to their construction with ultra-light materials, reinforced with carbon, and housed within a special responsive foam.

Following the rapid sell-out, a notice on the Nike website indicated, 'This product is currently unavailable.' It remains uncertain whether additional stock will be made available to the public in the future.

Height - 1.5m

Weight -65kg

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
