Kelvin Kiptum's Biography: Age, family, world records, net worth, height, weight & shoes

According to World Athletics, Kiptum — one of six athletes named World Athletes of the Year for 2023 — has three of the seven fastest marathon times in history.

Kelvin Kiptum's early life & education

Born on December 2, 1999, in Chepsamo village, Eldoret, Kiptum comes from a family deeply rooted in athletics.

Kelvin Kiptum won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:00:35

With a father who was a former runner and a mother who played volleyball, Kiptum grew up surrounded by sports influences.

His upbringing, alongside two brothers and two sisters, fostered his passion for running, inspired by renowned athletes like Eliud Kipchoge and Haile Gebrselassie.

Kiptum attended St. Patrick's High School in Iten, training under the guidance of Brother Colm O'Connell, an esteemed Irish coach known for molding Kenyan champions.

Kelvin Kiptum's remarkable athletic career

Kiptum's professional journey in long-distance running commenced in 2016. His breakthrough came in 2018, winning the Eldoret half Marathon with an impressive time of 1:02:01.

Subsequently, he made his international debut at the Lisbon Half Marathon, finishing fifth. The following year, Kiptum triumphed at the Casablanca and Beirut marathons, solidifying his status as a rising star.

In 2020, he set a new personal best at the Valencia half marathon, placing sixth with a time of 58:42.

The year 2022 marked a milestone as Kiptum debuted at the Valencia marathon, becoming the third man in history to break the two-hour-two-minute barrier.

Kelvin Kiptum's London Marathon triumph and world record

The pinnacle of Kiptum's career arrived at the 2023 London Marathon, where he showcased exceptional prowess.

Kelvin Kiptum won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:00:35

Defeating Geoffrey Kamworor, he secured the Gold and set a new World Record with an astounding time of 2:01:25, surpassing Eliud Kipchoge's previous record.

Following this triumph, Kiptum continued to shatter records, finishing the 2023 Chicago Marathon in an unofficial time of 2:00:35, breaking Kipchoge's world record of 2:01:09.

He had recently announced plans to become the first athlete to run an official marathon in under two hours, in Rotterdam in April.

Kelvin Kiptum's net worth

Kelvin Kiptum's unparalleled success on the track has not only earned him accolades but also substantial financial rewards.

As one of Africa's wealthiest athletes, Kelvin's primary source of income stems from his illustrious career in athletics.

His numerous victories and record-breaking performances have catapulted him into the upper echelons of sports wealth.

The athlete's total earnings for winning the Chicago Marathon and setting a new world record was $150,000 (Sh22.3 million).

Kelvin Kiptum's relationship

Despite his professional achievements, Kelvin Kiptum's personal life remains private.

Before his timely death on February 11, 2024, Kiptum had not put up any information about whether he was married or not. He was focusing entirely on his athletic career and endeavors.

Kelvin Kiptum's shoes

The highly sought-after Nike 'super shoes' worn by Kelvin Kiptum to break the world marathon record quickly flew off the shelves within minutes of their release.

The Alphafly 3 shoes, donned by Kiptum during the Chicago Marathon in October, hit the market on January 4, 2023, priced at a hefty £284.99. However, the entire inventory on the Nike website sold out within a mere two minutes of release.

The shoes stand out due to their construction with ultra-light materials, reinforced with carbon, and housed within a special responsive foam.

Following the rapid sell-out, a notice on the Nike website indicated, 'This product is currently unavailable.' It remains uncertain whether additional stock will be made available to the public in the future.

Height - 1.5m