Ken Mijungu makes TV comeback on KTN News

Former NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu is set to make a TV comeback on Standard Group’s KTN News, about five months after being fired by the Nation Media Group TV station.

In an announcement made by KTN News, Mijungu will be joining their team as a news anchor.

“KTN News endeavors to give you The Whole Story in our news coverage. To do so we bring in the most trusted faces & voices to your screen. We are proud to introduce @KenMijungu who will be joining our family giving Insight, Context & Perspective to local & international News,” announced KTN.

Ken Mijungu also tweeted saying he was thankful for all who prayed for him, and the Standard Group for giving him the opportunity to be part of the greatest media team.

“The 🤡 found a new home. Asanteni sana sana sana kwa maombi. We are bigger and better with you @ktnnews @ktn_kenya @standardkenya I am humbled to be part of the greatest media team. Mungu mbele, sisi tuko hii town,” wrote Ken Mijungu.

His return comes barely five months after he was fired by NTV alongside a host of other journalists, across all departments in the Nation Media Group.

Upon receiving his letter of dismissal, he took to social media to say; "The axe fell @NTVnewsroom and I was on its way. 7 years in those corridors summed up in a two page letter of termination. We live to fight another day. Thanks to God, He remains the greatest, thank you @ntvkenya for the opportunity and thank you for always staying tuned."