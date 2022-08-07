Kenyan artists share divided opinions after Diamond appearance in Azimio rally

Rapper Juliani said Kenya has a wide pool of artists that could have had the job done noting that it was unnecessary to have a foreign artist grace the event.

“Diamond in Kasarani was distasteful. Any Kenya talent would have sufficed,” Juliani said.

Comedian Eric Omondi divulged in the matter saying that Kenyan musicians were so boring and predicatble that someone else had be to be called to deliver and that no Kenyan artist was found worthy of doing the job better.

Bongo star Diamond performing along side Raila Odinga at Kasarani stadium Pulse Live Kenya

“It says a lot that on this very definitive and historic moment in our nation none of our Local musicians was found worthy! I don't blame anyone but the musicians!!! Unless our musicians rise to the occasion and take their place, this will only get worse!” the comedian said.

Sauti Sol singer Bien in a response to Eric said most Kenyan artists did not want to get mixed up in the political affairs in the country which is away many kept away from the event.

“But we don’t want to be in political forums such as these,” noted Bien.

The Azimio coalition in one of their previous campaign rallies also went for Congolese rhumba songstress Mbilia Bel.

Besides Diamond, Kenyan rapper Femi One also performed at the event which saw thousands throng the stadium as the campaigns closed.

Solomon Mkubwa perfoming at the Kenya Kwanza coalition final rally at Nyayo Stadium Pulse Live Kenya

The WCB president entertained Azimio supporters for 3 minutes with his dancers on the stage performing his other hit songs Amaboko and Waah as the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga joined him on stage.

According to the sources Diamond Platnumz was paid more than Sh5 million for the short performance at Kasarani, in accordance with his rates.