Kenyan artists share divided opinions after Diamond appearance in Azimio rally

Amos Robi

Eric Omondi, Juliani and Bien of Sauti sol had different thoughts regarding the appearance of Diamond in the rally

Diamond Embraces Azimio One Kenya candidate Raila Odinga

The performance by Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz at the Azimio One Kenya coalition final rally at the Kasarani stadium has sparked a conversation on why no Kenyan talent was chosen for the job.

Rapper Juliani said Kenya has a wide pool of artists that could have had the job done noting that it was unnecessary to have a foreign artist grace the event.

“Diamond in Kasarani was distasteful. Any Kenya talent would have sufficed,” Juliani said.

Comedian Eric Omondi divulged in the matter saying that Kenyan musicians were so boring and predicatble that someone else had be to be called to deliver and that no Kenyan artist was found worthy of doing the job better.

READ: Diamond brings Kasarani to a standstill with an electrifying performance

Bongo star Diamond performing along side Raila Odinga at Kasarani stadium
“It says a lot that on this very definitive and historic moment in our nation none of our Local musicians was found worthy! I don't blame anyone but the musicians!!! Unless our musicians rise to the occasion and take their place, this will only get worse!” the comedian said.

Sauti Sol singer Bien in a response to Eric said most Kenyan artists did not want to get mixed up in the political affairs in the country which is away many kept away from the event.

“But we don’t want to be in political forums such as these,” noted Bien.

The Azimio coalition in one of their previous campaign rallies also went for Congolese rhumba songstress Mbilia Bel.

Besides Diamond, Kenyan rapper Femi One also performed at the event which saw thousands throng the stadium as the campaigns closed.

READ: Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Solomon Mkubwa perfoming at the Kenya Kwanza coalition final rally at Nyayo Stadium
The WCB president entertained Azimio supporters for 3 minutes with his dancers on the stage performing his other hit songs Amaboko and Waah as the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga joined him on stage.

According to the sources Diamond Platnumz was paid more than Sh5 million for the short performance at Kasarani, in accordance with his rates.

At the Nyayo stadium, Congolese gospel singer Solomon Mukubwa graced the Kenya Kwanza final campaign rally with a performance of his Mfalme wa Amani hit.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

Kenyan artists share divided opinions after Diamond appearance in Azimio rally

