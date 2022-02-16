I’m literally crying - Chebet Ronoh after receiving YouTube Award

Ronoh received the award after her channel crossed the 100,000 subscribers mark on the platform.

A thankful Chebet stated: “I just wanna thank everyone who has ever subscribed to my channel. This means a lot. Since 2018, actually, it feels really dope. Thank you so much and [here's] to many more. I have no words. We did it. I’m literally crying! God thank you so much. Thank you for 125K.”

Comedian Chebet Ronoh receives her YouTube Award Pulse Live Kenya

So far, Rohoh’s channel has accumulated over 125,000 subscribers and over 4.9 million views. She joined the platform on December 18, 2017.

Popular YouTube channels in Kenya

Kenyan boy band H_art the Band, Breeder LW, Kate Actress, and Blessed Tugi have also received the Sliver YouTube plaques after their channels surpassed the 100K subscribers mark.

Others with the coveted Silver Play Button include Abel Mutua, Dr King’ori, Milly Chebby, Nadia Mukami, Nyashinski, Desagu, Njugush, Masauti, Mwalimu Rachael and Ethic.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, singer Diamond Platnumz leads the pack with over six million subscribers and has so far garnered over 1.6 billion views having joined the streaming platform on June 12, 2011.

In June 2020, Chebet shared little known facts about herself at a time she was turning 20-years-old.

The former NRG presenter disclosed that she managed to make her first million at the age of 19, a badge she wears proudly.

10 facts Chebet Ronoh shared as achievements at 19

First youngest radio presenter in Kenya Earned my first million Became the first fastest rising online creator Appeared in Magazine Appeared in a couple newspapers Headlined in a couple of blogs Met my Kenya idols and interviewed some Had the No.1 mid-morning show on Radio Earned 4.2 M YouTube views on Chebet Ronoh Appeared on most Kenyan TV Networks