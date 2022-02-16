RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I’m literally crying - Chebet Ronoh after receiving YouTube Award

I have no words, comedian Chebet Ronoh tells fans

Comedian Chebet Ronoh receives her YouTube Award
Kenyan comedian, and former radio presenter, Deborah Chebet Ronoh has added her name to the growing list of content creators with a YouTube Silver Play Button creator's award.

Ronoh received the award after her channel crossed the 100,000 subscribers mark on the platform.

A thankful Chebet stated: “I just wanna thank everyone who has ever subscribed to my channel. This means a lot. Since 2018, actually, it feels really dope. Thank you so much and [here's] to many more. I have no words. We did it. I’m literally crying! God thank you so much. Thank you for 125K.”

So far, Rohoh’s channel has accumulated over 125,000 subscribers and over 4.9 million views. She joined the platform on December 18, 2017.

Kenyan boy band H_art the Band, Breeder LW, Kate Actress, and Blessed Tugi have also received the Sliver YouTube plaques after their channels surpassed the 100K subscribers mark.

Others with the coveted Silver Play Button include Abel Mutua, Dr King’ori, Milly Chebby, Nadia Mukami, Nyashinski, Desagu, Njugush, Masauti, Mwalimu Rachael and Ethic.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, singer Diamond Platnumz leads the pack with over six million subscribers and has so far garnered over 1.6 billion views having joined the streaming platform on June 12, 2011.

Also Read: Comedian Chebet Ronoh opens up on having panic attacks and quitting NRG Radio

In June 2020, Chebet shared little known facts about herself at a time she was turning 20-years-old.

The former NRG presenter disclosed that she managed to make her first million at the age of 19, a badge she wears proudly.

  1. First youngest radio presenter in Kenya
  2. Earned my first million
  3. Became the first fastest rising online creator
  4. Appeared in Magazine
  5. Appeared in a couple newspapers
  6. Headlined in a couple of blogs
  7. Met my Kenya idols and interviewed some
  8. Had the No.1 mid-morning show on Radio
  9. Earned 4.2 M YouTube views on Chebet Ronoh
  10. Appeared on most Kenyan TV Networks

She has previously worked with NRG Radio and Homeboyz radio.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

