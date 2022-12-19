12 Journalists who shifted media houses in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

From top bosses who run affairs of newsrooms to field reporters who get the juice right from the source, here are the journalists who shifted media houses this year:

Journalists who moved to Citizen TV in 2022

1.Seth Olale

After ten years in the twin towers along Kimathi street, Seth Olale left Nation Media Group’s NTV on March 23, 2022, to join Royal Media Services as a senior reporter for Citizen TV.

Citizen TV Senior Reporter Seth Olale Pulse Live Kenya

Olale disclosed that he joined NTV in 2011 as a sports intern but rose through the ranks to the position of senior current affairs and investigative reporter.

2.Serfine Achieng Ouma

Before the Nairobi gubernatorial debate of 2022, few knew who KBC news anchor Serfine Achieng Ouma was. The excellent moderation of the debate saw her rise to instant fame and joined Citizen TV just a week after the debate.

Serfine Ochieng Ouma Pulse Live Kenya

3.Ayub Abdikadir joined Citizen TV

The former Ebru Tv and K24 TV news anchor was also propelled to new heights thanks to his excellent coverage of the elections.

Citizen TV reporter Ayub Abdikadir Pulse Live Kenya

After an interview with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners, Ayub impressed bosses at Citizen TV who immediately acquired his services from K24 TV in August 2022.

Journalists who moved to Nation Media Group in 2022

4.Joe Ageyo

Joe Ageyo is in the upper echelons of Kenya’s media industry, with decades of experience in broadcast journalism.

Pulse Live Kenya

After leaving KTN in March 2018 where he established his career, Ageyo joined Citizen TV in April 2018, where he worked for four years before leaving for Nation Media Group in April 2022, for the role of Editorial Director.

5.Oliver Mathenge

Notably among the pioneer digital journalists in the country, Mathenge had an illustrious career at Radio Africa Group’s The Star spanning nine years.

NTV Multimedia Editor Oliver Mathenge Pulse Live Kenya

In the draw-up to the August 9, 2022 elections, Mathenge announced that he had left Radio Africa and joined Nation Media Group where he took up the role of head of NTV’s multimedia desk.

6.Ben Kitili

Known for hosting political shows, Ben Kitili made a move from Standard Group’s KTN News which he called home for eight years to join NTV in June 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

7.Lofty Matambo

Lofty Matambo has built a name for himself by mastering the Swahili language and doing even better when in front of the cameras.

Pulse Live Kenya

Matambo shifted camp, moving from KTN where he had been a Swahili news anchor for seven years and six months to join NTV in the same capacity in April 2021.

8.Fridah Mwaka

Having debuted on KTN’s ‘The Presenter’ competition, Fridah Mwaka built her career from scratch at the Standard Group-owned station in 2018 up until she left in March 2021.

NTVs News anchor Fridah Mwaka Pulse Live Kenya

At NTV she joined Lofty Matambo as co-host of the Swahili bulletin.

9. Fred Muitiriri

The former police officer has had a heroic journey in the field of journalism since he left the force in 2007 to join Switch TV in (month and year).

Fred Muitiriri Pulse Live Kenya

After losing his job at Switch, Muitiriri joined TV47 in January 2022 and when NTV came knocking, he gladly joined as a Swahili reporter on July 2022.

10. Duncan Khaemba

Popular for his feature, ‘The Untold Stories’ at KTN, Duncan Khaemba is among the journalists who left the Standard Media Group to join NTV in July 2022.

NTV reporter Dancan Khaemba Pulse Live Kenya

Khaemba has over 15 years of experience in journalism having started off at K24 before he joined Citizen TV and later KTN.

11. Nicholas Wambua

Nicholas Wambua was among the first news anchors to move from KTN to NTV in the year 2022. Wambua, a Swahili news anchor, parted ways with the Swahili news desk on April 2022 to join the Kimathi street-based media house.

Former KTN news anchor Nicholas Wambua joins NTV Pulse Live Kenya

12. Purity Museo joined KTN

Purity Museo became a household name for her coverage of the daily Covid-19 Ministry of Health briefings by former health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in 2020.

Museo who was at the time attached to state broadcaster KBC.

Purity Museo Pulse Live Kenya