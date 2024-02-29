Lady who left 4-day-old baby for wealthier Nigerian man shares her reasons

The story, shared in a viral post, captured the attention of social media users across Kenya.

In a series of emotional videos, Andanje shared his struggles as he cradled his newborn baby, set against the backdrop of gospel music.

The wife, identified as @Agum.muga on TikTok, responded to her husband's posts, advising him to take charge of raising the baby himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan lady who left 4-day-old baby with hubby for Nigerian guy speaks

In a subsequent interview with local YouTubers, Agum Muga provided insights into the circumstances surrounding her decision to leave the baby and her husband.

She recounted the beginnings of their relationship, which started unexpectedly during a journey to Nairobi.

Despite the pregnancy, she admitted that her feelings for her husband were fleeting and not deeply rooted in love.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tulipatana kwa gari on our way to Nairobi. After a few weeks, tukaanza kudate na things happened and I got pregnant. About loving him, ilikuwa infatuation tu, nothing much. Abortion was not an option. I was pushed by circumstances because hatunge afford. The guy lost his job and I was not working at that time. We decided to have the baby but I made it clear that I would give birth and give him the baby," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Agum Muga explained that financial constraints and a lack of stability influenced her decision to part ways with her husband and relinquish custody of the baby to him.

She expressed regret over the situation, acknowledging that she was not proud of her actions and had not anticipated her husband's public response.

Infatuation and regret

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on her emotional state during the pregnancy, Agum Muga confessed that she had been swept up in infatuation and failed to consider the long-term implications of her choices.

"Why would I post something am not proud of? Najua watu wanasema sikuwa na ball ama everything that am lying. No. I was not proud of it. I didn't expect this guy to come out and cause all this drama. He's not the kind of guy who I would want to have a child with. I was running away from myself at some point and I ended up at his side and thought that's where I was supposed to be," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

She lamented the missed opportunities and setbacks caused by the pregnancy, admitting that she felt her life had been put on hold.

"Infatuation made me reason less. I was just going with the flow which has led me to a ditch. Also, I feel like the pregnancy put my life to a stop at some point. I could have done so much during that period. I have moved so many steps backward," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

New relationship with a Nigerian guy

Regarding her relationship with the Nigerian man, Agum Muga disclosed that they had known each other for several years, initially through a professional connection.

Despite being aware of her pregnancy, the Nigerian remained supportive and patient, willing to wait until she was ready to resume their relationship.

"The Nigerian has been supportive in so many ways. Tulijuana a few years back. He was first my boss. He became a friend then after some time tukaanza kudate. The Nigerian guy knew I was pregnant. Kulingana na the depth of our connection, he was ready to wait for me until I gave birth, niachane na huyo mtoi ndio tuget back. He's okay wherever he is," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

While her family has expressed concern about the situation, Agum Muga asserted her autonomy and emphasised her determination to prioritise her happiness.

"My family has reached out about the situation but after God, am the only one who controls my life. I'll do whatever makes me happy," she said.