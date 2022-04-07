RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Crazy Kennar reveals he has made up to Sh300,000 in one day

Amos Robi

Kennar hopes to one day win in the American Academy Awards (the Oscars)

Kenyan skit comedian Crazy Kennar
Kenyan skit comedian Crazy Kennar

Kenyan comedian Kennedy Odhiambo, popularly known as Crazy Kennar, has revealed that he would like to pursue a career in acting and one day, hopefully, win at the American Academy Awards (the Oscars).

In a recent interview, the funny man revealed that acting has been his dream since his childhood days adding that his parents have been supportive of the dream since he was young.

The 23-year-old Kennar, an Actuarial Science student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), added that he holds a desire for the content he creates to one day be feted at the high-profile awards show.

“Kennar must win an Oscars award, then I think we need to impact people not only content creators and actors. The aim is to have all youth get to the next level,” Kennar stated.

Kennar also attributed his success in content creation to his former high school where he acquired the discipline that taught him survival.

Crazy Kennar and his crew at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
Crazy Kennar and his crew at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi

“Ringa Boys made Kennar who he is, it taught me how to survive. I had my grammar teacher who would smack me for sleeping in class yet we stayed with him till late the previous night,” Kennar said in the interview.

Asked whether what he is studying in school is relevant to his craft, Kennar argued that studies are important in other affairs and not directly in the business of content creation.

“Education besides what you study gives you other skills such social skills how to relate with people, how to manage finances and even how to handle issues amongst ourselves,” he remarked.

Asked the highest amount of money he has made in a day in his career, he put the figures between Sh100,000 and Sh300,000.

Kennar who also runs a range of other business outside acting urged young people to try different ventures and not necessarily copy what others have done thinking they will be successful in them.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

