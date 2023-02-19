ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan socialite Pesh released after serving prison term in Ghana for drug trafficking

Charles Ouma

Thanks to God dreams coming tru…. another holiday for her majesty. #Ghana!” was the last post she made in 2015 before she was nabbed with drugs and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison

Peninah Lema Munyithya popularly known as Pesh
Peninah Lema Munyithya popularly known as Pesh

Peninah Lema Munyithya popularly known as Pesh, the Kenyan socialite who was arrested and imprisoned in Ghana for drug trafficking has finally been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Pesh was arrested in 2015 at the height of her fame on social media which was catalyzed by her birthday suit photos which went viral on social media.

She left the country for what she shared was a “holiday” from where she would not return until almost 10 years later.

At the time, she was a student at MKU pursuing a degree in Project Management, living a lavish lifestyle and travelling around the world on expensive holidays.

According to Lydiah Wairimu who claimed to have schooled with Pesh, the socialite’s love for good life and her fame attracted a Nigerian drug dealer who exploited her naivety and landed her in prison after using her to traffic drugs.

Wuuuii I do feel pain for Pesh. She was my campo student mate at MKU back in 2014 she was doing a degree in project management. Peers pushed her to bad company. She had the figure naturally. So akaanza socialiting. Her first trip was Dubai. Kwa zile harakati she met a Naija who showed her good life here and money. Little did she know the Nigerian is a drug dealer,” Lydiah recounted.

Lydiah Wairimu’s post on Peninah Lema Munyithya popularly known as Pesh’s plight
Lydiah Wairimu’s post on Peninah Lema Munyithya popularly known as Pesh’s plight Pulse Live Kenya

Wairimu recounted that the drug lord took Pesh to Ghana from where she was to ferry drugs to Seychelles, but things fell apart after the socialite was nabbed by authorities and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

So the day Pesh was leaving Ghana the guy hired a taxi to take her to the airport kumbe zile manguo amepack tonnes en tonnes of drugs ndio hakutala kumpeleka airport.”

Poor girl she didn’t know she was being used by the naija men to transport drugs. So innocently she arrived@ Ghana airport bag kaenda checking kawaida. ikapatikana drugs worth 30m ksh. She was not aware akafungiwa cell ya airport next day to court kuhonjiwa where she came from, who sent her their phone numbers everything was fake hawangepatikana.” Lydia added.

Pesh announced her presence on social media by updating her profile and sharing a video.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

Kenyan socialite Pesh released after serving prison term in Ghana for drug trafficking

Kenyan socialite Pesh released after serving prison term in Ghana for drug trafficking

Diamond's message to new potential lovers after confirming breakup with Zuchu

Diamond's message to new potential lovers after confirming breakup with Zuchu

Kenyan artist bashed for leaking his chats with Zuchu [Screenshots]

Kenyan artist bashed for leaking his chats with Zuchu [Screenshots]

Radio Maisha presenter resigns after 13 years, promises major comeback

Radio Maisha presenter resigns after 13 years, promises major comeback

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

We all did these silly things - Wakavinye opens up on things she did for love

We all did these silly things - Wakavinye opens up on things she did for love

Mugithi artiste Peter Miracle Baby welcomes fifth child

Mugithi artiste Peter Miracle Baby welcomes fifth child

How celebs celebrated Valentine's Day, Diana hints reason for fall out with Yvette Obura & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

How celebs celebrated Valentine's Day, Diana hints reason for fall out with Yvette Obura & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Priscilla Gakuru 'Wa Imani' with Keshine Investment Director Keziah Njuguna

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Diana Bahati finally reveals why she fell out with Yvette Obura

A collage image of Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]