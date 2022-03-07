RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music Group

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Universal signs Kenyan star Seroney

Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music
Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music

Kenyan songwriter and singer Benjamin Kiprotich Seroney popularly known as Seroney has signed a long-time exclusive deal with Universal Music Group.

Recommended articles

The Shuga hit-maker who has been in the music industry for over a decade now has become the latest addition to Universal Music Group here in Kenya.

According to Universal, they reached on a decision to sign Seroney out of his professionalism, love for music and versatile delivery as far as his music career is concerned.

“It’s been a journey and am happy today that one of those dreams has come true. Working with UMG gives me a platform I have lacked. To my fans, the sky is the limit,” Seroney said after joining the Universal Music family.

Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music
Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music Pulse Live Kenya

The deal will see Universal music primarily handle Seroney’s musical needs, while also honoring his musical ambitions.

Universal Music Kenya having successfully purchased A.I Records Kenya and owning the most catalogue of any label in East and Central Africa, believes this is where Seroney belongs.

“It’s a pleasure to have Seroney join the UMG family. We believe this is symbiotically important to the label and the artist as his level of professionalism BUT more importantly his talent, needs to be shared to the rest of the world. We feel this is where those dreams can be achieved,” John Andrews, Universal Music Kenya Manager said.

Following the new deal, Universal Music will embark on a series of projects with Seroney, and the two parties have confirmed that something is already in the pipeline.

Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music
Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music Pulse Live Kenya

Seroney’s love for music was influenced at an early age by his mum who, with a view of raising her son in church and with the correct virtues, constantly played gospel cassettes at home.

The singer narrates that his passion for dancehall music was born in high school, with his childhood idols being Michael Jackson, Kelvin Little, Wayne Wonder, Voicemail and Rupee. All this stars helped shape Seroney’s music career.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Musician Bahati drops new tune 'Fire' featuring Raila Odinga [Video]

Musician Bahati drops new tune 'Fire' featuring Raila Odinga [Video]

Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music Group

Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music Group

Navy Kenzo's Nahreel breaks silence on claims of cheating on his wife Aika

Navy Kenzo's Nahreel breaks silence on claims of cheating on his wife Aika

Netflix suspends service in Russia amid Ukraine invasion

Netflix suspends service in Russia amid Ukraine invasion

Churchill confirms date for return of Churchill Show on new TV station

Churchill confirms date for return of Churchill Show on new TV station

Khaligraph Jones finally releases new album after 4-year wait by fans

Khaligraph Jones finally releases new album after 4-year wait by fans

Oga Obinna opens up on hefty salary at Kiss 100 [Video]

Oga Obinna opens up on hefty salary at Kiss 100 [Video]

Moya David meets Jovial, dance to hit song, Mi Amor [VIDEO]

Moya David meets Jovial, dance to hit song, Mi Amor [VIDEO]

Dr Ofweneke’s reaction after Obinna was selected as Jalang’o’s replacement

Dr Ofweneke’s reaction after Obinna was selected as Jalang’o’s replacement

Trending

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Rama Oluoch and Shiko Nguru

'Maria' not returning for S2, Betty Kyallo confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Betty Kyallo, Lulu Hassan, Guardian Angel and Esther Musila and Sarah Hassan (Instagram)

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Nigerian music star Timaya [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel and his Wife Esther Musila