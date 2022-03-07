Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music Group

The Shuga hit-maker who has been in the music industry for over a decade now has become the latest addition to Universal Music Group here in Kenya.

According to Universal, they reached on a decision to sign Seroney out of his professionalism, love for music and versatile delivery as far as his music career is concerned.

“It’s been a journey and am happy today that one of those dreams has come true. Working with UMG gives me a platform I have lacked. To my fans, the sky is the limit,” Seroney said after joining the Universal Music family.

Kenyan star Seroney signs new exclusive deal with Universal Music Pulse Live Kenya

The deal will see Universal music primarily handle Seroney’s musical needs, while also honoring his musical ambitions.

Universal Music Kenya having successfully purchased A.I Records Kenya and owning the most catalogue of any label in East and Central Africa, believes this is where Seroney belongs.

“It’s a pleasure to have Seroney join the UMG family. We believe this is symbiotically important to the label and the artist as his level of professionalism BUT more importantly his talent, needs to be shared to the rest of the world. We feel this is where those dreams can be achieved,” John Andrews, Universal Music Kenya Manager said.

Following the new deal, Universal Music will embark on a series of projects with Seroney, and the two parties have confirmed that something is already in the pipeline.

Seroney’s love for music was influenced at an early age by his mum who, with a view of raising her son in church and with the correct virtues, constantly played gospel cassettes at home.