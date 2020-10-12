The Comedy industry and Kenyans at large are mourning the sudden demise of Comedian Ben Maurice Onyango aka Othuol Othuol, who passed away on Sunday while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The news about the death of Othuol was made public by Churchill show founder Daniel Ndambuki alias Mwalimu Churchill who confirmed that the comedian died after a long battle with Brain Tumor.

“So sad Ben Maurice popularly known as Othuol Othuol has gone to be with the Lord after a long struggle with Brain Tumor. May he Rest In Peace" shared Churchill on Facebook.

Comedian Othuol Othuol

In and Out of Hospital

Othuol Othuol has been in and out of Hospital for the better part of this year. In July the funnyman was diagnosed with a growth in his brain but doctors could not confirm if it's a tumor or not. He was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital after fainting at home.

He was treated and allowed to go home but about a week ago he was re-admitted again, at KNH.

In November last year, the comedian was again in hospital after being diagnosed with TB and Vitamin D deficiency.

Following the death announcement, Kenyans from all walk of life flocked social media sending in their condolences messages to friends and family of the comedian.

Condolences messages